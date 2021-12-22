When Lamar announced the upcoming retirement of long-time football coach Mac Barnes this fall, friends and former players of Barnes wanted to honor him for his decades of impacting the lives of local young people.
“There were a bunch of us that met over at his house a month ago and came up with some ideas,” said Dr. David McGrew, one of those friends.
The result is An Evening With Coach Mac Barnes, which will take place from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the Hamasa Temple Shrine in Marion. Dr. McGrew said Barnes’ wife, Sandra, is in charge of the event, which will allow numerous visitors to come in and out in order to spend time with Barnes and recognize both his coaching accomplishments and the number of people whose lives were blessed due to Barnes’ involvement.
Barnes coached football at Lamar for 21 seasons, winning six state championships at the school. He also won two Big 8 championships and two state championships as head football coach at Meridian High School from 1978-1997.
“I think Coach Barnes has made such a big impact on the boys he’s coached and the classes he’s taught at Lamar and Meridian High,” Dr. McGrew said. “He’s been a role model for so many young people.”
One of those people was Dr. McGrew’s son, DJ, who played for Barnes from 2015-18 at Lamar. Though he never got to play for Barnes himself, Dr. McGrew said he’s grateful his son got the opportunity before Barnes decided to retire from coaching.
“We couldn’t wait,” Dr. McGrew said. “We were praying the whole time he would coach long enough to coach him. I’m just glad he did.”
DJ McGrew said he was excited to find out about Thursday’s event and started texting a bunch of his friends and former teammates to see if they’d join him.
“I got a bunch of responses, some of them from guys I haven’t seen in a long time, so it’s going to be good to see those faces,” DJ McGrew said.
He’s also looking forward to seeing Barnes again, and DJ McGrew said playing for Barnes was an experience he’ll always treasure.
“He’s just a true competitor,” DJ McGrew said. “People look at him as just a hard-nosed football guy, but he has a soft heart and is really funny. He made football fun for us, and that’s why I feel like we were such a good and close team.”
William “Big Mac” McNeil, a former player of Barnes’ at Meridian who later went on to work for Barnes as an assistant coach at Lamar, said there’s no one more deserving of a night dedicated to him than Barnes.
“He’s a father figure, a Christian, a Sunday school teacher… there’s just such a broad umbrella of different relationships,” McNeil said. “His biggest accolade is being able to have relationships with people for years and talk to them about Christ. I think football is secondary to him.”
McNeil said he plans on attending Thursday’s event, and he expects a big crowd.
“With so many racial issues and things people are scared to talk about nowadays, I don’t think there’s one issue he’s afraid to talk about,” McNeil said. “Between being at Meridian and Lamar for 20 years (each), what better a reunion to have in today’s time? He was able to lead each district at the highest level and bring people with so many different personalities and backgrounds together.”
