Throughout the rough season, Meridian head coach John Douglass kept preaching incremental improvements.
Those improvements showed up in a big way last week as the Wildcats beat Terry 52-10 for their second win of the season, their first since Week 1 against Northeast Lauderdale. Sandwiched in between those wins were nine straight losses, many of the blowout variety, but Douglass began noticing some better things two weeks before the win against Terry.
“In the second half against Brandon we played pretty solid, then we went down to Petal, and the scoreboard didn’t show it, but we got inside the 20 about four times but couldn’t come away with any points,” Douglass recalled. “We rushed for about 230 yards in that game, so looking at Terry up front, I felt if we played the way we had the previous six quarters or so, we would be able to move the ball, and we did.”
The Wildcats (2-9, 1-5) close the season at home Friday against George County, and a win would provide Meridian the right kind of momentum heading into the offseason. Douglass said the main takeaway from the Terry game was Meridian’s ability to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and the Wildcats will have to do that again against the Rebels (6-4, 3-3).
“They’re a good football team,” Douglass said. “I don’t know if they’re in (the playoffs) if they beat us — I think maybe something else has to happen for them — but they do have something to play for, so they’ll be motivated.”
Headlining George County is senior defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 327 pounds by 247Sports.com, which rates him a four-star prospect and the No. 1 overall player in Mississippi according to its composite rankings.
“He’s a game-wrecker,” Douglass said. “I don’t think you’re going to totally dominate him, but you have to figure out where he is and what you’re going to do, because he can mess things up, so it’s going to be a big challenge for us.”
Senior defensive tackle Levi Madison said it feels much better going to practice coming off a win, and he hopes the momentum carries into Friday against George County.
“For me, it makes me happy that, as a unit, we did what we were expected to do all year, and it makes me more focused so we can hopefully enjoy that feeling again next week,” Madison said.
Against Terry, Madison said the little coaching points finally turned into big results.
“I feel like we did well and sharpened up on the little things,” Madison said. “I felt like we were more focused and were able to take the coaching we got all year and apply it.”
Even if the scoreboard didn’t reflect it sometimes, Douglass said he felt the team was slowly getting better each week.
“There are so many different things that any aspiring championship football team or good football team needs to improve on,” Douglass said. “We improved each week — maybe not in every area, but there are so many things you’re trying to work on at the same time. I do think there was constant growth each week. I’ve been saying all year long, and it wasn’t showing up on the scoreboard so I felt kind of silly saying it, but I tried to tell the players to stay the course, keep working, keep coming and have the right kind of attitude, and it paid off the last two and a half games or so, and hopefully it will for one more.”
One player in whom Douglass has noticed improvement is sophomore quarterback Jederion Lewis, who said things have finally begun slowing down for him in terms of running the offense.
“It’s been pretty hard getting everything going with getting the plays in and getting the receivers lined up and running the right routes,” Lewis explained. “Against Terry, we did the little things that matter like blocking, running our plays quickly and knowing our part.”
Lewis said the biggest difference for him has been having a better grasp of the offense.
“In the beginning, I didn’t know the plays, but now I’m getting better at calling the signals and stuff,” Lewis said. “It makes a big difference when you know what you’re doing and not rushing it.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Meridian.
