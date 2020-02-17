Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.