Hamm McGee, Keon Moore, Zias Perryman and Kameron Martin combined for 259 yards rushing and three touchdowns as East Mississippi Community College beat Coahoma Community College 55-20 in Thursday night MACJC football action in Starkville.
McGee led the Lions in rushing with 76 yards, followed by Moore with 75. Berryman tallied 67 yards and two touchdowns, and Martin added 41 yards and a touchdown for EMCC.
Connor Neville was 6 of 12 in passing for 83 yards and a touchdown for the Lions, while Jamari Jones finished 10-for-21 in passing for 75 yards. EMCC’s leading receiver was Jason Brownlee, who had 62 yards and a score on four catches.
Josh Smith hit two field goals for EMCC, one from 29 yards out and another from 22 yards out.
Defensively, Fred Hervey finished with eight tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception for the Lions. EJ Woods tallied six tackles, two tackles for loss and one block, and Tredarius Carr had four tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss, 1 1/2 sacks and one fumble recovery. Jaylen Cungious had two sacks.
The Lions (5-3, 3-2) will host Northeast Mississippi at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, for homecoming.
