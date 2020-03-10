Juniors Anna Leigh Jones and Elleigh Willis of Neshoba Central, junior Lanie Phillips of Newton County and junior Kate Brannan of Enterprise were named to Mississippi Association of Coaches 2020 All-Star Fast-Pitch Softball teams.
Jones and Willis were two of 12 players who made the 4A/5A/6A North roster, while Phillips was one of a dozen picked for the 4A/5A/6A South roster and Brannan made the 1A/2A/3A South team.
Willis batted .380 in 32 games for the Lady Rockets last season with 30 hits, 24 runs and 24 RBIs. She also went 4-0 on the mound in six appearances and three starts, striking out 32 batters in 24 innings pitched.
Phillips earned a .267 batting average in 30 games last year for the Lady Cougars with 20 hits, 13 runs and 25 RBIs. She’s batting .333 with nine runs and four RBIs and a home run through six games this season.
Brannan earned a .385 batting average in 23 games for the Lady Bulldogs in 2019, collecting 10 hits, 19 runs and four RBIs. She’s batting .368 through five games this season with seven hits, six runs and three RBIs.
