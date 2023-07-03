USM report
Former Southern Miss baseball players continue to thrive in affiliated minor league baseball as 14 Golden Eagles hold spots on professional rosters.
One pitcher, Tyler Stuart, who is in his first full year with the New York Mets, has posted a 3-0 record with a 1.42 earned run average for the Brooklyn Cyclones in the South Atlantic League. In 13 starts, Stuart has fanned 79 and walked just 22 in 69 2/3 innings. His ERA total is the lowest in the league among qualified pitchers.
Pitcher Nick Sandlin continues to be the lone Southern Miss player in the big leagues for the Cleveland Guardians, while two other players, Chuckie Robinson (Cincinnati Reds) and Matt Wallner (Minnesota Twins), are both on Triple-A rosters and each have seen times in the big leagues.
One other former pitcher, Kirk McCarty, is also playing overseas in the Korean Baseball Organization for the SSG Landers, has compiled a 7-3 record in 13 starts with a 2.52 ERA. He has 66 strikeouts and only 25 walks in 75 innings.
More Golden Eagles will likely be added to professional baseball when MLB has its annual draft, July 9-11, from Phoenix, Ariz.
