Former Southeast Lauderdale receiver Damion Willis will make his first NFL start when the regular season begins in two weeks.
Willis, who played college football for East Mississippi Community College and Troy, was named a starter by the Cincinnati Bengals when the Bengals open the season at the Seattle Seahawks Sept. 8. The news was shared by Troy football’s official Twitter account.
Willis signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft in late April. He’s starting in place of Bengals receiver A.J. Green, who is nursing an ankle injury.
