After filling most of its coaching vacancies by late May, Lamar had to wait a little longer to secure a new girls basketball coach.
Following a runners-up finish in the MAIS Class AAAA, Division II tournament and an MAIS Overall Tournament championship this past season, former Lady Raiders head coach Josh Sherer took over as the boys basketball coach at Presbyterian Christian School. Finding a replacement for Sherer required patience, but that patience paid off.
Joe Miller, who coached at Southeast Lauderdale for 24 years, was recently named head coach of the Lamar girls for the 2019-20 season. In his more than two decades of coaching the Lady Tigers, Miller accumulated a 612-192 head coaching record and helped lead Southeast Lauderdale to six state championship game berths, winning four of them.
“We’re excited,” Lamar athletic director Shane Adams said. “The Lord always says to be patient, and He’ll take care of it. We were patient, almost to the point of being in a bind, but the right person did come along. The Lord provided what we needed, and we’re grateful for it. We’re looking forward to getting him in there every day, getting him around the kids and watching him do his thing.”
Miller said his success at Southeast Lauderdale was due in part to always having good administrative support, and he said he felt comfortable with the idea of working for Adams, head of school Leigh Ann Ballou and high school principal/boys basketball coach Steve Nelson. Having been retired for several years, Miller said he still enjoyed basketball and wanted to help develop young women on and off the court.
“I’m 72, so I don’t know how much longer I’ll do it, but I still have a passion for it,” Miller said. “There isn’t anything that can replace the enjoyment that I had at Southeast and the care and love that I have for those players. However, I am excited about the new opportunity I have at Lamar and appreciate their trust in me.”
Adams said Miller’s ability to relate to players and coach championship-level basketball made him an obvious fit.
“He has a wealth of basketball knowledge first and foremost, but the biggest thing is who he is as a person,” Adams said. “He’s a guy that loves kids. It’s not about basketball, and he learned that a long time ago, which is why he’s had so much success in basketball. Joe understands the big picture and how it all fits together.”
Since becoming head coach, Miller said he’s been able to host a few practices and has gotten a feel for what he’ll have this winter. The team lost four starters from last year’s Overall championship squad, and the returning players’ shooting skills aren’t quite where he wants them to be yet, but he thinks the team still has a bright future ahead of it.
“They enjoy basketball, and I enjoy basketball,” Miller said. “I like where we’re at. They just want to play basketball, and they hustle hard for me.”
Miller also insisted that whatever future success the Lady Raiders have will be a result of the players’ dedication.
“I’ve never won a championship,” Miller said. “I never shot a shot or dribbled the ball. The kids won it. I hope I helped them along the way, but I had a lot of talent at Southeast.”
Miller’s championship seasons at Southeast Lauderdale were during the 2000-01, 2005-06, 2007-08 and 2012-13 school years.
