Former Neshoba Central standout Jarquez Hunter was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week Monday following a strong performance by the Auburn running back Saturday at LSU.
Hunter, who signed with Auburn this past February, finished with 65 yards and one touchdown rushing on six carries to help Auburn edge LSU 24-19. His 1-yard touchdown run came with 3:11 remaining in the game and ended up being the game winner.
Tennessee running back Len’Neth Whitehead was also named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.
