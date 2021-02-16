Originally scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday, the Lauderdale County tournament was moved to Saturday due to inclement weather early this week.
Clarkdale, the host school, will kick things off with an 11 a.m. contest against Northeast Lauderdale Saturday, followed by Southeast Lauderdale vs. West Lauderdale at 1 p.m. Southeast Lauderdale and Northeast Lauderdale will square off at 3 p.m., and Clarkdale will play West Lauderdale at 5 p.m. To ensure games start on times, no innings will begin after two hours of play.
Bulldogs head coach Scott Gibson has waited almost a year to host games on Clarkdale’s home field, as the MHSAA baseball season was canceled in mid-March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It really feels like things are back to normal,” Gibson said. “We’re always fighting the weather this time of the year and controlling only the things we can control. It’ll be nice to get out there Saturday and be able to play again.”
Snow and icy roads forced Clarkdale to change plans for the annual tournament, but Gibson said the forecast for Saturday looks a lot better.
“If it holds true Saturday should be nice, a lot better day,” Gibson said. “It’s supposed to be upper 50s and sun.”
In addition to the gate revenue, Gibson said he’s looking forward to seeing how his team stacks up early against good competition.
“First, everyone in the county who enjoys baseball always comes out, so it’s a big deal hosting it every four years,” Gibson said. “You don’t have to go far to play good teams, and we’re fortunate with that.”
