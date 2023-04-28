Last week, Southeast Lauderdale added two varsity coaches who are looking to take the Tigers to the next level. Brian Ford will lead the high school’s football program, while Cesar Diaz will take over the boys and girls soccer teams.
Southeast’s varsity squad has not won a football game since Southeast defeated Hamilton in its first game of the 2021 season. The Tigers have not won a playoff game since 2016, and they have not finished a season with a winning record since 2011.
“I feel like Southeast Lauderdale has a lot of potential to be successful,” Ford said. “Lauderdale County is a great school district, and with the recent lack of success around the football program at Southeast, I believe the kids and the community are hungry for success. … ”
Ford is coming from Lloyd Star, where he put together a 32-32 record over the last six seasons. His Lloyd Star teams went 0-4 in the postseason, but he won a state title at Lumberton in 2010.
The veteran coach plans to install a version of the flexbone offense once he begins coaching the Tigers in May, and he plans to shore up a defense that has allowed 776 points over the past two seasons by installing a simple scheme and teaching solid fundamentals.
“I’m not coming there to fail,” Ford said. “We have already started recruiting our student body. We’re going to get out every kid possible, we’re going to teach simple schemes and put our athletes in the best position to win, and everything else will take care of itself.”
Ford, who is replacing Wade Pierce as head coach, will also teach leadership at Southeast. He said he believes Southeast’s football program is already heading in the right direction.
“I’ve never seen a school that can win in baseball and basketball and not football, so I believe with all my heart that we can have success,” Ford said.
Diaz was most recently a head soccer coach at Hawkins Middle School in Forest. He said he enjoyed coaching his team to a 5-3-1 record this season, but he made the move to Southeast Lauderdale because he missed coaching at the high school varsity level.
He has also served as a head coach at Meridian High, and he led the Raiders’ boys team as far as the semifinals in his three years as head coach at Lamar. Before that, he was a soccer player at East Central Community College.
“I was fortunate enough to play all through high school and all through college, so having that kind of knowledge as well, and having those experiences in my life, I think that’s going to help me a lot going forward with these teams,” Diaz said.
Now, he will take over a Southeast girls team that won its first playoff game in program history last season, as well as a Southeast boys team that fell in the first round of the playoffs last season. Diaz said there is a lot of talent on both rosters, which is part of the reason he wanted to come to Southeast.
“I’ve always said practices are the hardest things when playing soccer, but during game time it’s going to come easy because we’re putting all that work in during practice,” Diaz said. “If you have that, and you set those standards in the beginning, we’re going to be successful in the long run.”
Diaz, who will teach sixth grade social studies at Southeast Lauderdale, plans to bring an aggressive attacking approach on offense when he begins coaching in June.
“Our main goal is to obviously make the playoffs, but we always need to reach higher,” Diaz said. “I think they’re capable of (winning a championship), we’ve just got to work for it.”
