The Wildcats scored all three of their touchdowns in the air, and overcame an early deficit to beat Terry 23-12 for their first victory since Week 1 and first Region 3-6A win of the season.
Quarterback Jedarion Lewis went 12-for-23 for 161 yards, and threw touchdown passes of 15 yards to Martavius Earl and 39 yards to Jonathan Vaughn. KeXavius Burton also fired in a 57-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
On defense, Meridian (2-9, 1-6) stopped the Bulldogs on seven of eight fourth down attempts, with two of those stops coming on interceptions by Purvis Burrage and Kelik Mauriscey.
The Wildcats finish their season against George County (6-4, 3-3) next week at home.
Enterprise 37, Puckett 0
The Bulldogs roared out to five touchdowns in the first half, added a safety in the third quarter and blanked Puckett 37-0.
Kristian Milsap scored on runs of 5 yards and 2 yards in the opening frame before bursting out for a 50-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Milsap finished with 103 yards on seven carries, Ridge Kidd (five carries, 51 yards) and Derryon Gray (2 carries, 60 yards) also had touchdown runs, with Gray’s coming on a 53-yard run. Enterprise (9-1, 4-1) ended with 408 yards on the ground.
Trace Roy had four tackles on defense, Jake Williams had a sack, Jakyran Chapman picked off a pass and Jagger Whitaker made the tackle for the safety.
The Bulldogs will take on Lake (8-2, 2-2) in the opening round of the 2A playoffs next week.
West Lauderdale 34, Northeast Lauderdale 20
Ja’Karius Grant had 154 yards and four touchdowns on 15 rushes for West Lauderdale as the Knights beat Northeast Lauderdale 34-20 Friday night in MHSAA Region 4-4A action.
Knights quarterback Eli Bryan added 76 yards and a touchdown on 10 rushes, and he also had 55 passing yards. Defensively, Jeremiah Combs had six tackles and one assist for West, while Jacob Vance added four tackles and four assists. Zach Walker and Dylan Brown finished with three tackles apiece, and Vince Morgan tallied two tackles and a sack.
For Northeast Lauderdale, Jaheim Smith had 20 rushes for 180 yards and a touchdown, and he also passed for 54 yards and a score.
The Trojans finished the season 2-9, while the Knights (7-4, 4-1) earned the No. 2 seed out of Region 4-4A and will play in the Class 4A playoffs next week.
