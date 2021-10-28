Six different Enterprise players scored a touchdown as the Bulldogs completed a perfect regular season with a 42-7 win at Forest in Thursday night prep football action.
The win gave Enterprise (10-0, 5-0) the No. 1 seed out of Region 5-3A.
Gavyn Dear scored first for the Bulldogs in the first quarter, and Derryon Gray scored Enterprise’s first touchdown in the second quarter on a 3-yard carry. Three more players scored in the second: Blake Wilkins on a 52-yard pass from Gray, Zee Sims on a 17-yard carry and Parks Burt on a 1-yard run.
Tanner Sanders’ scored the Bulldogs’ final touchdown on a 75-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Gray was 3 of 7 for 102 yards passing and also rushed five times for 36 yards. Sanders had 89 yards on two carries, and Dear finished with 73 yards on nine carries, while Burt tallied 70 yards on five rushes. Trace Roy rushed four times for 57 yards, and Sims had 30 yards on five carries along with a 42-yard catch.
Defensively, Harris Burt and Jayce Gunn finished with three tackles, and Gray and Dylan Gibbs both had two tackles. Gibbs also had a tackle for a loss, as did Parks Burt, Isaiah Baum and Braxton Donald.
OTHER THURSDAY SCORES
•West Lauderdale 42, Northeast Lauderdale 20
•Quitman 40, Richland 16
•Kemper County 34, Nanih Waiya 28
•Newton 36, Philadelphia 28
