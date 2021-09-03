Neshoba Central quarterback Eli Anderson went 16 of 24 for 185 yards and two touchdowns passing as the Rockets edged West Lauderdale 21-14 in Friday night prep football action in Collinsville.
Anderson also had a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and finished with 59 yards on six carries. He found Dez McWilliams on a 15-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and hit McWilliams again on a 25-yard scoring toss in the third quarter.
McWilliams finished with three catches for 59 yards, and Adam Parrett finished with six catches for 68 yards for Neshoba Central. Bryceton Spencer tallied 51 yards on four catches for the Rockets, and Zander Kirkland led Neshoba Central in rushing with 60 yards on 16 carries.
Defensively, the Rockets’ Jaharon Griffin had 6 1/2 tackles, while Braydon Gipson added six tackles and Maxton Woodward chipped in with 4 1/2 tackles.
For West Lauderdale, quarterback Jackson Parker scored on a 1-yard rush and hit Brett Busbea on a 21-yard scoring pass. He finished 5 of 10 for 98 yards passing and also rushed 10 times for 24 yards. JJ Grant finished with 159 yards on 32 rushes for the Knights, and Busbea tallied 86 yards on four catches.
Dylan Brown led West Lauderdale defensively with seven tackles, and Jordan Gowdy and Jordan Nix both tallied four tackles, while Dillon Williamson had 4 1/2 tackles.
West Lauderdale (1-1) is scheduled to host Meridian next week, while Neshoba Central (2-0) is scheduled to host Forest Hill next week.
