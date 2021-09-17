Jackson Parker had two touchdown passes and also a rushing touchdown for West Lauderdale as the Knights won big at Southeast Lauderdale 49-15 in Friday night prep football action.
Parker found Brett Busbea for a 20-yard touchdown pass on the Knights’ opening possession, then West Lauderdale blocked a punt after Southeast Lauderdale stalled out on its ensuing possession to set the Knights up on the Southeast 12-yard line. Several plays later, Caleb Collins ran it in from 1 yard out to put West Lauderdale up 14-0.
Wyatt Castle caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Parker with 4:07 remaining in the first quarter to extend the lead to 21-0, and West Lauderdale scored three more touchdowns to take a 42-0 lead into the half. On the opening play of the second quarter, Parker ran 20 yards to pay dirt, and Hunter Moore later scored two touchdowns, both on 3-yard runs.
In the third quarter when West Lauderdale subbed in its backups, Altonio Ratlcliff caught a 33-yard pass from freshman quarterback Ridge Brown with 3:30 to go in the frame.
Southeast Lauderdale scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a 42-yard run by Lakendric Ivy and a 3-yard run by Christian Grey, and the Tigers also got a safety when a West Lauderdale snap flew over the punter’s head on fourth down and into the end zone, forcing the punter to fall on the ball.
West Lauderdale head coach Brock Clay was complimentary of the effort of both his team and the Tigers and noted how difficult a job the Southeast Lauderdale coaching staff had in trying to rebuild the program following the tragic death of former Tigers head coach Calvin Hampton last year.
“I’m very proud of my team,” West Lauderdale head coach Brock Clay said. “I think the guys over there (coaches for Southeast Lauderdale) are doing a great job and will get the program back on track. We all know the tragedy that took place here last year, and we all remember of Coach Hamp and think a lot of the job these guys are doing.”
The Knights are 3-1 through the first four weeks of the season with the lone loss being to Class 5A powerhouse Neshoba Central, and Parker credited standout running back JJ Grant for being a workhorse and taking pressure off himself and the receivers.
“JJ has been getting the ground game right, and that’s just opened up the passing game for us and allow us to have a dual aspect on offense,” Parker said. “The offensive line is just pounding everybody. Nobody is able to stop them.”
West Lauderdale is scheduled to play at Philadelphia next week, while Southeast Lauderdale (1-3) is scheduled to host Kemper County next week.
ENTERPRISE 40, STRINGER 0
Enterprise rushed for 272 yards and held Stringer to just 78 yards of total offense as the Bulldogs won comfortably Friday at Stringer.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the first quarter on a 2-yard carry by quarterback Derryon Gray and a Zee Sims 13-yard run and added three more touchdowns in the second quarter on a 34-yard run by Gavyn Dear, a 50-yard run by Gray and a 34-yard pass from Gray to Jake Williams.
Sims had a 32-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to round out the scoring for Enterprise.
Sims led in rushing with 89 yards on four carries, and Dear finished with 62 yards on five rushes. Grey rushed three times for 58 yards and was also 1-for-1 passing with his 34-yard scoring toss to Williams. Trace Roy had 24 yards on four carries for the Bulldogs.
Defensively, Ridge Jackson had two tackles, three assists and one tackle for loss, and Parks Burt, Landen McGowan, Braxton Donald and Timothy Miller each had a tackle for loss for Enterprise. Jayce Gunn finished with two tackles for Enterprise.
The Bulldogs (3-0) are scheduled to host Quitman (3-1) next week.
OTHER SCORES
Meridian 41, Hattiesburg 35
Clarkdale 42, Sebastopol 14
Forest 21, Northeast Lauderdale 14
Presbyterian Christian 56, Lamar 32
Quitman 41, Kemper County 33
Calhoun Academy 54, Kemper Academy 0
Newton County 28, Union 6
Wilkinson County Christian 32, Newton County Academy 0
Winona 57, Philadelphia 14
Choctaw Central 9, Lake 7
Neshoba Central 48, Holmes Central 14
