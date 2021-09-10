What looked like it would be a comfortable win for West Lauderdale turned into a battle in the second half.
The Knights took a 30-6 lead into the half against Meridian, but the Wildcats’ offense exploded for 40 points in the second half. West Lauderdale did just enough to hang on and win 49-46 in Friday night prep football action.
West Lauderdale scored in the first quarter on a 5-yard run by JJ Grant and a two-point run by Jackson Parker to take an early 8-0 lead. The Knights added three more touchdowns in the second quarter when Grant scored from 3 yards out and Parker found Brett Busbea on a 15-yard scoring pass and Cooper Luke on a 48-yard touchdown toss. On Busbea’s touchdown reception, Grant ran in the two-point conversion.
Meridian’s lone score in the first half came courtesy of a 71-yard run by Jonathan Vaughn, but the Wildcats’ fortunes would quickly change in the final two quarters. Though West Lauderdale had a pair of safeties in the third quarter, Meridian then scored four unanswered touchdowns, beginning with a 1-yard scoring run by Daniel Hill.
Wildcats safety Christian Jones then had a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Vaughn also scored on a 3-yard carry. Meridian quarterback Mark Smith later found Hill on a 54-yard touchdown pass to cut West Lauderdale’s lead to 34-30 going into the fourth quarter.
In the final period, Jackson Parker scored on a 1-yard run for West Lauderdale, but Hill answered with a 70-yard touchdown run for Meridian and also scored on the two-point run. Grant responded by scoring on a 41-yard rush for West lauderdale, and Parker ran in the two-point conversion. Meridian scored the final touchdown of the game on an 11-yard pass from Smith to Hill, with Vaughn running in the two-point conversion and making it 49-46 West Lauderdale.
West Lauderdale had 377 rushing yards on 68 carries, while Meridian finished with 266 yards on 27 rushes. Grant had 297 yards and three touchdowns for the Knights, while Parker added 69 yards and a score on 16 rushes. Vaughn finished with 115 yards and two touchdowns for Meridian, while Hill added 78 yards and two touchdowns.
Smith went 15 of 27 for 128 yards and two touchdowns passing for Meridian, and Parker finished 7-for-12 for 140 yards and two touchdowns for West Lauderdale.
Defensively, Jones finished with 4 1/2 tackles and an interception for Meridian, while linebacker Demondra Scott had 7 1/2 tackles for the Wildcats. For West Lauderdale, Jordan Nix finished with nine tackles and an interception return for 20 yards, and Jett Clavert had four tackles for the Knights.
West Lauderdale (2-1) is scheduled to play at Southeast Lauderdale next week, while Meridian (2-1) is scheduled to play at Hattiesburg next week.
CLARKDALE 41, ST. PATRICK 0
Clarkdale is 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2015 as the Bulldogs won big against St. Patrick Friday at Clarkdale.
A 23-yard touchdown run by Mason Horne on the Bulldogs’ opening drive set the tone, and Horne added another touchdown with 3:50 left in the first quarter on a 14-yard carry.
Horne scored his third touchdown with 8:45 remaining in the second quarter on a 23-yard pass from quarterback Cal Culpepper, and Clarkdale took a 28-0 lead into the half thanks to a 7-yard scoring run by Drake Shirley with 4:13 to go before intermission.
“We wanted to come out strong and show them what we were about,” Horne said. “I think we did that pretty well, and I’m happy to get the win.”
The Bulldogs added a touchdown in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by Shirley and another one in the fourth on a 7-yard carry by Isaiah Brown.
“I thought we played really well for 3 1/2 quarters,” Clarkdale head coach Jason Soules said. “We had a six-minute window in the third quarter where we got loose that we have to fix. Our goal is to play every possession the best we can. We’re 3-0, and at Clarkdale we’re going to be super-excited about 3-0 and enjoy it (Friday and Saturday), and on Sunday we’re back to 0-0 and go back to work and do what we have to do to go forward.”
Clarkdale is scheduled to play at Sebastopol next week.
ENTERPRISE 35, MIZE 0
Parks Burt had 60 yards and two touchdowns on seven rushes for Enterprise as the Bulldogs blanked Mize Friday.
Quarterback Derryon Gray scored on runs of 2 and 20 yards for Enterprise, and Zee Sims had a 20-yard scoring run for the Bulldogs as well. Gray went 1-for-1 for 51 yards passing and tallied 34 yards on four rushes, while Gavyn Dear rushed for 48 yards on 10 carries. Sims finished with 50 yards on four rushes for the Bulldogs.
Trace Roy had six carries for 54 yards for Enterprise and also finished with a tackle and three assists on defense. Isaiah Baum led Enterprise defensively with three tackles, four assists and one tackle for loss, and Dear tallied two tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.
Enterprise (2-0) is scheduled to play at Stringer next week.
OTHER SCORES
Northeast Lauderdale 31, Southeast Lauderdale 6
Jackson Prep 51, Lamar 14
Newton 30, Quitman 24
Kemper County 40, Forest 0
Scott Central 36, Newton County 13
Newton County Academy 56, Delta Academy 48
Leake Academy 48, Union 13
Philadelphia 40, Leake Central 39
Neshoba Central 45, Forest Hill 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.