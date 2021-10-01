Russell Christian Academy shook off a slow start in its homecoming game against Tabernacle to win 49-6 Friday.
Quarterback Micah Taylor was 10 for 18 with 159 yards and three touchdowns passing, and he also led RCA in rushing with 10 carries for 107 yards and two scores. The Warriors only led 8-6 after one quarter before scoring 27 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 35-6 lead into the half.
“The way we came out in the first quarter is proof homecoming is a distraction, but we made some adjustments, and they got their attitudes right, and we played a good second, third and fourth quarter,” RCA head coach Andy Braddock said.
Johnny Wilson had two carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, and John Benny Jones led the Warriors in receiving with four catches for 69 yards and a score. Jones also finished the game with four tackles on defense.
“Our coaches got us hyped in the locker room, and I think that’s what kick started our energy,” Jones said.
Aiden Burns tallied five tackles and an interception for RCA, and Duke Moore and Josh Hughes each finished with five tackles for the Warriors.
RCA (6-0) is scheduled to host Jacksonville Christian Friday for senior night.
“We still have three tough games left, so we’re going to have to keep doing what we’ve been doing and get the job done because we have some tough teams to face in the playoffs if we make it there,” Braddock said.
OTHER SCORES
•West Lauderdale 61, Leake Central 13
•Union 40, Southeast Lauderdale 0
•Louisville 41, Northeast Lauderdale 0
•Clarkdale 37, Forest 14
•Lamar 44, East Rankin Academy 0
•Enterprise 20, Morton 6
•Quitman 26, Northeast Jones 14
•Kemper County 32, Lake 21
•Newton 36, Nanih Waiya 14
•Newton County 40, Richland 7
•Newton County Academy 52, Kemper Academy 14
•Philadelphia 42, Mize 22
•Kosciusko 35, Choctaw Central 20
•Neshoba Central 46, Canton 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.