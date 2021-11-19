A 37-yard field goal by Hunter Bavetta with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter was the difference as Neshoba Central edged Lafayette 23-20 in the second round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs Friday at Neshoba Central.
Lafayette tied the game 20-20 with just more than a minute remaining in regulation, but the Rockets were able to get down the field quickly to set up Bavetta's game-winner.
Quarterback Eli Anderson delivered Neshoba Central’s first touchdown of the game on a 20-yard pass to Dedrick McWilliams in the first quarter. The Commodores responded with a kickoff return for a touchdown to tie it 7-7, but a 43-yard field goal by Bavetta in the second quarter put the Rockets back in front 10-7, which remained the score at halftime.
Bavetta hit his second field goal of the game from 39 yards out late in the third quarter to put the Rockets ahead 13-7, but the Commodores tied 13-13 it with 5:36 remaining in the fourth quarter on a touchdown run and a missed PAT.
Elijah Ruffin then caught a 53-yard touchdown pass with 4:56 remaining in the game to put the Rockets back ahead 20-13 before a touchdown catch by Lafayette’s Kylen Vaughn with 1:07 left to play made it 20-20, setting up Neshoba Central’s game-winning drive.
The Rockets (12-0) will face West Point (10-0) next week in the third round of the Class 5A playoffs.
OTHER SCORES
MHSAA Class 4A Playoffs — Third Round
•Columbia 41, Newton County 25
MHSAA Class 3A Playoffs — Third Round
•Jefferson Davis County 34, Enterprise 7
MHSAA Class 2A Playoffs — Third Round
•Pelahatchie 48, Kemper County 20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.