The Knights ran for 362 yards among three rushers to beat Choctaw Central (4-5, 2-2) 29-0 in Region 4-4A action for their third shutout of the season. Ja’karius Grant led the ground game with 161 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. Quarterback Eli Bryan ran for 107 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown, and went 5-for-10 in the air for 53 yards and a touchdown pass to Braden Luke. Jackson Parker added 94 rushing yards on 10 carries. The West Lauderdale (6-4, 3-1) defense is allowing 11.6 points per game. It’ll host Northeast Lauderdale (2-8, 0-4) Friday in its final game of the regular season.
QUITMAN
Jed Lewis threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Mo Lang with eight minutes left to extend the Panthers’ lead to eight, and Lewis followed with a 6-yard rushing touchdown a few minutes later to seal a 48-32 victory over Richland (4-6, 0-4) Thursday and keep Quitman undefeated in Region 5-4A.
“I thought our team played hard,” Panthers head coach Rashad Gandy said. “A strong second half gave us the ability to finish the game and compete at a very high level.”
Lewis threw four touchdowns, three to Kesean Johnson, to go along with 13 of 22 passing for 182 yards and an interception, and ran for 201 yards on 10 carries and two scores. In addition to his trio of touchdowns, Johnson caught six passes for 93 yards. Brandon Hicks had 78 yards on the ground on 13 carries and scored once.
Quitman (7-3, 4-0) finishes its regular season at home against Mendenhall (5-4, 4-0) Friday, which will determine the Region 5-4A title and No. 1 playoff seeding.
PHILADELPHIA
Asher Morgan ran for two touchdowns and threw another to help lead the Tornadoes to a 60-6 win over Region 6-2A opponent Newton (0-10, 0-4) Thursday.
Morgan also earned 196 yards on 6 of 9 passing and completed five of his attempts to Janaylon Dupree, who picked up 97 receiving yards.
“We got up early and they kept the foot on the gas,” Philadelphia head coach David Frey said. “I was really proud of the team effort.”
Trey Crockett had 74 rushing yards on five carries and a touchdown, Deiondre Fox had 72 on five carries and a touchdown and Antuaze Brown had 60 yards on four carries and scored twice.
Philadelphia (9-1, 3-0) plays its regular season finale at Union (6-3, 1-2) Friday.
NESHOBA CENTRAL
Austin Day earned 137 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 10 carries, and Tyler Mathis added 136 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Ray Gibson had a half sack and an interception on defense, and Elijah Ruffin had a pick to go along with 13 tackles.
Neshoba Central (6-3, 5-0) travels to Cleveland Central (2-7, 1-4) Friday.
KEMPER COUNTY
After losing their first six games of the season, the Wildcats upended Southeast Lauderdale (2-7, 1-2) 26-16 Thursday to move to 3-0 in Region 5-3A.
De’Onte Rush went 18-for-28 passing for 199 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Jamar Grace caught both touchdowns in a four-reception, 51-yard performance. Ricardo Wyndham was the leading rusher with 67 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown.
Bernard Turner and River Smart each hauled in two interceptions, Aaron McCoy has two sacks and Ishmael Naylor made 11 tackles on defense for the Wildcats.
Kemper County (3-6, 3-0) finishes its regular season against Forest (2-7, 2-1) Friday.
