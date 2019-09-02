With the game tied in the third quarter, the Enterprise defense recovered a fumble that proved to be crucial in its 40-26 win over Southeast Lauderdale Friday.
After leading at halftime, Enterprise found itself down in the third quarter but crawled back to make the score 26-26.
“It gave us that boost, and we never looked back at that point,” Bulldogs head coach Kelly Jimmerson said of the fumble recovery. “I’m very pleased with the effort. We just have to clean up some mistakes.”
Enterprise (2-0) plays Stringer (1-1) this week, while Southeast Lauderdale (0-2) will host Northeast Lauderdale.
NEWTON COUNTY ACADEMY
The Generals made a strong showing in their 33-0 victory over Benton Academy to move to 2-0 on the season.
Running back Eli Finnegan earned 206 rushing yards and scored twice on touchdown runs of 94 and 30 yards. Quarterback Zander Meeks went 5-for-7 passing for 110 yards. Receiver Hayden West caught three passes for 55 yards, and Kemp Alderman picked up a 12-yard touchdown run, taking the snap from the wildcat formation.
The Generals held the Raiders to 9 yards on the ground and 50 in the air in the shutout.
NCA (2-0) hosts Oak Hill Academy (0-2) this Friday.
“They always play us tough,” NCA head coach Robert Roberts said of Oak Hill. “It should be a good game. They run the same offense we run.”
UNION
The Yellowjackets earned a hard-fought, 35-24 win over defending Class 1A state champion Nanih Waiya on the road Friday despite several defensive mistakes in the first half.
After giving up a handful of big plays to start the game, Union head coach Brad Breland said his defense played much better in the third and fourth quarters. Offensively, the Yellowjackets played well and used some big plays of their own to pull out the victory over the Warriors.
“Overall, the guys played hard,” Breland said. “We’ve got some things that we need to fix, but if we keep playing hard, I think we’ll be okay.”
Union (2-0) hosts Eupora (0-2) this week.
Choctaw Central
The Warriors piled up 373 yards of offense in their 47-12 victory over Cherokee (N.C.) for their first win of the season.
Gerald Isom Jr. went 4-for-5 in passing for 63 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for 125 yards on seven carries and scored three times on the ground. His one touchdown pass was a 40-yard completion to Kashton Bell, who finished with four receptions for 63 yards. Eli Joe earned 110 rushing yards on 15 carries, and Brydon Wesley picked up 54 yards on five carries.
Choctaw Central (1-1) hosts Nanih Waiya (0-2) this week.
