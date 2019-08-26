After an opening-week loss to Tuscaloosa Academy in Montgomery, Alabama, Lamar rebounded nicely this past Friday with a 33-13 win at Starkville Academy.
Quarterback Will Morris went 18 of 23 in passing for 293 yards and three touchdowns, and he also had two rushing touchdowns. Senior receiver Jacob Partridge hauled in 10 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Daulton Nelson had 15 carries for 56 yards. On defense, Lamar’s Miller Hodge tallied nine tackles and one interception.
“We played better but still made too many mental mistakes,” Lamar head coach Mac Barnes said. “We have some areas that we are doing well and others that we must improve in. Our league is very good this year, and we must get better each week in order to compete with the top teams.”
Lamar (1-1) will host Presbyterian Christian School this week in its home opener.
NEWTON COUNTY
The Cougars started off the season with a 35-14 win against Leake Central last week.
Newton County rushed for 427 yards on offense and held Leake Central to 231 total yards, which pleased head coach Bobby Bass, though he noted three big plays the Cougars gave up and said that had to be corrected.
“Going into the game and the season we wanted to establish a physical mentality on both sides of the ball,” Bass explained. “Offensively, we showed it Friday night. Defensively, we have to get better and play faster. When we watch film, it looks like we’re thinking too much on defense. We will simplify and play faster on defense. … We will continue to get better on both sides of the ball.”
Bass also said the goal was to get 14 points on special teams this past week. The Cougars got 12 but also gave up a kick return for a touchdown.
“We were very close to our goal if we would’ve done our job on coverage,” Bass said.
Up next, Newton County (1-0) hosts Kosciusko this Friday.
UNION
The Yellowjackets put up plenty of points in a 41-21 win at Choctaw Central last week, and head coach Brad Breland said he was pleased with the progress made after Union fell to Leake Central 7-0 in the Newton County jamboree a week prior.
“I was pleased with our effort and intensity,” Breland said. “We still have a lot to work on, but we showed much improvement from the jamboree.”
Union (1-0) will travel to Nanih Waiya this week.
NEWTON COUNTY ACADEMY
Going into the season, Generals coach Robert Roberts pledged to open up the offense more.
If last week’s game was a test drive, NCA’s offense passed with flying colors, as the Generals blew out Porter’s Chapel Academy 54-7 on the road.
“We’re trying to throw the ball and spread it out, and that worked really well (Friday) night,” Roberts said. “It was 34-0 in the first quarter, then they scored a touchdown on a long pass, and I think they had minus 4 yards the whole night, so our defense played really well. We’re small on defense as far as the line goes, but we have more speed than we’ve had, and it’s the same on offense.”
Roberts said quarterback Zandar Meeks threw the ball well, and running back Eli Finnegan had 200 yards in the first half while scoring three touchdowns. Finnegan also scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown on defense, and he had a punt return for a touchdown as well. Roberts also complimented the play of Hayden Wall and Hayden West at running back.
NCA (1-0) will host Benton Academy Friday in its home opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.