April is usually the month area high school football teams are going through spring practice, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spring practice was canceled.
That’s left coaches with a difficult situation to manage: They’re not allowed to have in-person contact with their players, meaning they can’t oversee team workouts. School is not in session, meaning the players are already out of their regular routine. While most teams have been in the weight room since school started back in January, the chance to transition to on-field activities during spring practice is gone.
Coaches are adjusting to the restrictions by communicating with their players via phone calls, social media or various apps in hopes they maintain some level of physical fitness despite being at home, where they may or may not have access to weights.
“What we’ve asked them to do is if you have access to weights and you can safety — and let me stress safely — do it, then they know the workouts because we’ve been doing them all winter,” Meridian head coach John Douglass said. “We just want those players to continue what they’ve been doing. Even if they don’t have access to weights, there are a lot of things we’ve been doing that they can continue to do on their own. Hopefully they’re taking advantage of this time.”
Southeast Lauderdale head coach Calvin Hampton said he wants his players to stay physically active but not at the expense of their personal safety. That means workouts have to happen at home and be monitored by parents of the players. Still, it doesn’t make up for what they could be doing in a school environment, where coaches can monitor them more closely.
“I’m glad we put in enough top-level work before this stuff happened,” Hampton said. “They won’t lose as much as they would have if we didn’t work out.”
Losing spring practices means losing a chance to get physically acclimated to football, West Lauderdale head coach Brock Clay said. The Knights were in the middle of offseason weight training when schools shut down and hadn’t been able to do any outdoor activities because of the heavy rain the area got during the winter. Fortunately, Clay said there are enough experienced players on the 2020 team that losing spring practice isn’t the end of the world.
“Most of our kids are coming back, so we kind of know what we’re getting,” Clay said. “There’s always a surprise every spring, someone who provides a spark, and hopefully that will happen anyway in the fall.”
In general, teams with a winter conditioning program will fare better than teams who lack one, Hampton said.
“If you don’t have a great offseason program, you’re at a disadvantage (in losing spring practice),” Hampton said. “It’s going to take so much for them to gain that back.”
The MHSAA allows member schools 20 days to get 15 days of spring practices in, Douglass said, and that includes any potential spring game or scrimmage. Weight room activities had been going on at Meridian since January, but speed and agility drills and offensive and defensive work is lost with spring practices being canceled.
“We had a good winter,” Douglass said. “The kids got stronger, and we hit our new maxes in the weight room right before spring break. We were scheduled to play a spring game on May 14 and would have had practices 14 times leading up to that.”
One problem with losing spring practices is not giving current eighth-graders a chance to work out with the varsity team leading into their freshman year of high school. Douglass said Meridian didn’t have a chance to field a ninth-grade team last fall and was looking forward to working out the ninth graders this spring, even though they would have practiced separately from the varsity players.
“We still plan to have (a ninth-grade team),” Douglass said. “With that in mind, we brought our eighth graders up three to four times already. We had a game scheduled with Starkville on April 9, but obviously that won’t happen. We have a really nice group of eighth graders coming up, about 45 to 50 of them. That’s a good number, and we’re really excited about this group.”
Hampton said not having a spring season is tough for soon-to-be freshmen.
“I think that’s a huge loss for coaches, especially with some guys that they expect to come in and contribute at the varsity level,” Hampton said. “Most programs have kids that aren’t working out at the junior high level, so by the time they reach varsity, the spring is very important to them. If you don’t have a strong junior high program, you’re going to be behind.”
Player retention is another worry for coaches. If they’re not around the players regularly, some players might lose interest in football and not do anything to stay in shape.
“From an eligibility standpoint, we stay on top of our guys pretty good, so I think we’ll be OK there,” Douglass said. “I didn’t really get started last summer until June, and now it looks like it might be June before we get back together, and that’s up in the air. It’s a big concern, maybe more for us then other programs because some coaches have been around them for two to three years. We’re doing everything we can in contact. Hopefully when this all passes and everyone comes back healthy and safe they’ll all be eager to get back to work.”
Clay, who has been head coach at West Lauderdale for several seasons and was an assistant coach before that, said he isn’t as worried about player retention after a lost spring.
“I would have worried about it a lot more in any of my previous years, but with the dedication of our kids and the mindset they’ve approached this thing with, I’m very proud of how they’re handling themselves,” Clay said. “I think our kids will do what we ask them to do. They’re learning some self-discipline through this, and I think we’ll be better for it.”
Hampton said between building a relationship with players and using apps such as Zoom to stay in contact with everyone, he’s not too worried about losing players in the off time either.
“When it comes down to it, it’s about your relationship with the players,” Hampton explained. “The parents have been calling me and messaging me, and the guys have been messaging me just to talk and check on me and have me check on them. We’ve been having Zoom meetings and talking to the guys over the Internet and stuff like that, so that’s the way to retain kids. If you have those relationships, you might lose some stragglers here or there, but you won’t lose your core group of kids.”
As coaches wait for the worst of the coronavirus pandemic to pass, communicating with players is one of many things they do to pass the time. Clay said he’s pressure washed the house and back deck of his house, built a bed, cleaned out his shed and painted it and planted a garden in his down time. He hopes teams can get cleared to return to group activities before too long because staying at home has grown stale.
“I’m open to suggestions,” Clay joked. “My wife said this is the most idle time I’ve ever had.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.