Clarkdale is looking for a new football coach.
After four seasons guiding the Bulldogs, head coach Jason Soules will not return to coach a fifth season this fall. Clarkdale went 8-4 this past season, earning the school its first playoff berth since the 2010 season. Clarkdale Athletic Director Scott Gibson confirmed in a statement that Soules and the school parted ways.
“We appreciate the job that Coach Soules has done over the last four years with Clarkdale Football,” the statement said. “As he chooses to further his career elsewhere, we are grateful to him for placing our program in a position to achieve continued success, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Soules said in a statement he is most grateful for the players and assistant coaches with whom he’s shared the past four years at Clarkdale.
“In my coaching career I have never been more proud of a group of young men as I am of my players at Clarkdale,” Soules said. “When I arrived at Clarkdale we set many lofty goals. Due to the perseverance and dedication of these amazing young men, we reached many of them.
“I also would like to thank my assistant coaches. It has been a blessing to be around such great men of integrity and character. Clarkdale is blessed to have such great football coaches to continue mentoring and impacting the lives of our players in such a positive way. Lastly, I want to thank all the people who supported Clarkdale football and my family these last four years. I will forever be grateful.”
