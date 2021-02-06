MADISON — The offensive outburst Lady Knights fans are used to seeing never came Saturday afternoon at Madison Central High School.
In the MHSAA Class 4A state championship game, West Lauderdale and Florence were knotted at 1-1 at the end of regulation before the Lady Knights took a 2-1 lead when Alice Williamson scored off a corner kick by Ember Temple in the 82nd minute. At the time, it felt like West Lauderdale got the momentum it needed in order to keep finding the back of the net, but the Lady Knights were unable to score again, and the Lady Eagles’ Madison Carroll scored on a free kick in the 88th minute to tie the game going into the second 10-minute overtime.
Neither team scored in the next 10 minutes, and with the game still tied 2-2, West Lauderdale and Florence went into the first five-minute sudden death round. With both teams worn down from playing well past regulation, it was Carroll who scored just a couple of minutes in to give the Lady Eagles the 3-2 victory.
“I told them before the game that being perfect means going out there and giving 100%,” West Lauderdale girls soccer coach Alex George said. “Honestly, at the end of the game I can say we gave 100%. Florence is a good team that played hard, and it’s a game of chance. We had some chances, we went up in overtime and were up 2-1, and it’s a tough situation because you’re trying to hang onto a lead. It happens. It’s just little details, and in a game like this it just comes down to one play, one ball.”
Neither team found the back of the net in the first half before Florence took a 1-0 lead off a penalty kick by Shaelynn Quick. In the 67th minute, though, West Lauderdale’s Addiysn Pope scored tie the game 1-1, which it remained through the 80th minute.
“All in all, we’re here, and we’re happy to be here and honored to represent West Lauderdale,” George said. “We wanted to win, but we have to be respectful of Florence. They wanted to win, too. We walk away with a senior group who played just lights out and gave their heart for us — and they’ve been to a state title game every year since they were in seventh grade. We’re going to miss them, and hopefully these younger girls will cherish these moments, and we’ll rebound next year and hopefully be back.”
The game was played in cold, rainy weather, which affected the field and made it tough to fight through things physically for over 90 minutes, but George said everyone was playing on the same field, and Florence deserves the credit for making enough plays to win.
“It affects both teams, but again, it’s a game of chance, and I don’t want to put it on weather,” George said. “There were some times where we slipped down, but that’s not the storyline. The storyline is the best two teams in 4A played, and we don’t want to make it about a mistake or inclement weather, we want to make it about the opportunity to be here and represent West, and we think we did a respectable job of that.”
West Lauderdale finished the season 18-4-2.
