The flights are set for the final day of the annual Jimmy Gamblin Labor Day Invitational at Northwood Country Club Monday after a successful, sunny first round of golf concluded Sunday.
“The weather held out perfectly, which is the biggest variable for us by far,” Northwood golf pro Tyler Daniels said. “We’ve got a pretty good system down when it comes to running the tournament, but as long as the weather cooperates, everything should go pretty smooth.”
The eight flights consist of nine or 10 two-person teams, which are divided by the best to worst first round scores of the scramble format of the event.
The Northwood flight, made up of teams with the lowest scores, features the Lamar School team of senior Eli Mitchell and freshman Brady Lagendyk, who are leading the pack with a 58. Close behind them is Tim Hogan and Dan Singley, who shot a 60. Following them are four teams that shot a 61, two teams that shot a 62 and one team that shot a 63.
“Anytime you get a score in the 50s, that’s pretty strong golf,” Daniels said. “The fact that we actually have some under-par rounds going off tomorrow, that says a lot.”
While Mitchell and Ladendyk will tee off at 8:30 a.m., the 38 other teams in the four highest flights will start at 1 p.m. The bottom four flights, consisting of 40 teams, will begin at 8:30 a.m.
After round two is complete, the winning team of each flight will compete against each other in a playoff to determine the winner.
“(I expect) more of the same,” Daniels said of tomorrow’s play. “The weather is supposed to hold out, course conditions should be very similar, so I wouldn’t expect the scores to change much between round one and round two.”
Among notable performances, last year’s winning team of Kyle Murray and Joe Tew scored a 16th best 64, and three-time winners Jarrod Moulds and Rob Wilder finished fifth with a 61.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.