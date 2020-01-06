The Lamar boys soccer team is always rusty this time of year, and the Raiders were feeling that rust in the first half against Starkville Academy Monday night.
After a 3-0 loss at Jackson Academy on Dec. 3 and a 4-0 win at Presbyterian Christian School Dec. 13, the Raiders had gone nearly a month without games. To make matters worse, a home game scheduled for Dec. 9 against the West Lauderdale boys was canceled due to wet weather, meaning Lamar had just two games under its belt the entire season.
At halftime, Lamar and Starkville were knotted at 0-0, and Raiders head coach Cesar Diaz told his players the game would likely come down to momentum: Whoever scored the first goal would win, he said.
Luckily for the Raiders, that first goal came courtesy of junior Jackson Morgan in the 42nd minute — and that was all it took for the Lamar offense to flip the switch, as senior midfielder Wesley Purvis and junior striker Miller Hodge added two goals each to give the Raiders a 5-0 win in the MAIS AAAA Division II East opener.
“I was very pleased,” Diaz said. “It was a little rough in the first half, but then we got that first goal. ... I told them at halftime we have to come out and play our way, which is keep possession of the ball and don’t force the ball.”
Eleven minutes after Morgan’s goal, Purvis found the back of the net to put the Raiders up 2-0, and Hodge scored his first goal in the 57th minute to make it 3-0 Lamar. Purvis scored again in the 61st minute, and Hodge added Lamar’s final goal in the 69th minute.
“It boosted our confidence and changed the game,” Hodge said of Morgan’s goal two minutes into the second half. “Coach told us the first goal would win the game, so we went out and got it.”
Purvis admitted he and his teammates were feeling the long layoff due to the Christmas break, and it wasn’t until the second half that they began playing up to their capabilities.
“That’s definitely why at first we were playing a lot of kick ball and not controlling the ball, but at the half we woke up,” Purvis said.
Said Hodge, “We got in shape for the first two games, then we took the whole break off. None of us are in the best of shape right now, but we managed to push through.”
Meanwhile, sophomore keeper Landon McElroy and the rest of the Lamar defense kept Starkville at bay the entire 80 minutes, which took pressure off the offense, Hodge said.
“They didn’t let any in, and that makes it better for the offensive players,” Hodge said. “It’s great to have a good defense to back us up.”
Diaz said the defense’s strength lies in its experience.
“The back end is all 11th graders, which is great,” Diaz said. “They’re all experienced, and they’ve been playing together for a long time, so they know each other and know how to work together with what works and what doesn’t.”
With a win in their district opener, the Raiders are hoping the rust of the Christmas break is behind them as they get ready for the heart of their Division II East schedule.
“Any district game is important, but it’s especially important to get off on the right foot,” Purvis said. “It gives you a boost of confidence.”
Lamar (2-1, 1-0) will host Jackson Prep Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.