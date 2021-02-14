Playoff matchups had been set for MHSAA basketball teams Saturday.
In Class 6A, the Meridian High School boys and girls will both get a bye in the first round due to winning the Region 5-6A tournament. The MHS girls will host the winner of Pearl vs. St. Martin Saturday for the second round, while the boys will host the winner of Brandon vs. Ocean Springs Saturday.
In Class 5A, the Neshoba Central girls will face Grenada in the first round.
In Class 4A’s first round, the Northeast Lauderdale girls will play at North Pontotoc, while the Choctaw Central girls will host Ripley. The Quitman girls will host Vancleave, while Newton County’s girls will play at Moss Point. The Northeast Lauderdale boys will play at North Pontotoc, while the Quitman boys will host Bay High.
In Class 3A, the Kemper County girls will host West Marion in the first round, while the Clarkdale girls will play at Jefferson Davis County and the Southeast Lauderdale girls will travel to Tylertown. The Kemper County boys will host West Marion in the first round, while the Southeast Lauderdale boys will play at Tylertown.
In Class 2A, the Philadelphia girls will host Wesson in the first round, while Newton will travel to Loyd Star and Union will host Bogue Chitto. The Union boys will host Wesson in the first round, while Newton will host Enterprise-Lincoln. The Philadelphia boys will play at Loyd Star, while the Enterprise boys will play at St. Patrick.
Dates and times for the first-round playoff games were to be determined due to inclement weather threatening Mississippi early this week.
