Meridian did everything it could in the second half.
Finding itself down by 33 points at halftime after a dreadful offensive performance in the first two quarters, coupled with prolific shooting by Gulfport, the Wildcats forced turnovers and found their rhythm in the second half to get within striking distance of the Admirals in the final frame.
But the Wildcats were kept at bay in the closing minutes as time expired to end their comeback effort and eliminate them from the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs, 68-54, in Saturday’s second round.
“All credit goes to Gulfport. They came in here and shot the lights out,” Meridian head coach Ron Norman said. “It’s the second time in a row that we played them early in the game where we couldn’t make shots, and this time they made shots. We played extremely hard in the second half and just came up a bit short.”
The Admirals scored the contest’s first 13 points and led 20-1 after the first quarter. Without a field goal in the opening 10 minutes, the Wildcats finally got a bucket to go on a putback by Azerious Ellis with 5:49 to play in the second to make it 24-5. Gulfport (26-6) then hit three consecutive 3-pointers as part of a 13-0 run to take a 32-point advantage, and after Kyler Yarbrough ended the run with a layup for just Meridian’s second field goal of the half, the Admirals drilled another shot from the perimeter to end the first half and lead 41-8 at the break.
The Wildcats, who spent all of halftime in the locker room and did not warm up before the third quarter began, went down by their largest deficit of the evening early in the period at 46-8, but responded with a 15-0 run, which had 3s made by Damarcus Powe, Makeem Roberts and Jarvis Campbell, to make it a 22-point game with one and a half minutes left.
Meridian (23-6) then got within 14 as it started the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run where Powe hit his second from beyond the arc. Down 59-46 midway through the final period, Yarbrough completed a 3-point play before drilling back-to-back 3-pointers in between Gulfport free throws to make it 64-52 with 1:21 to play. After Ellis made both of his shots at the free-throw line to make it an 11-point contest with 1:08 left, The Wildcats failed to score again to get any closer.
“We just played a little harder,” Norman said of the second half. “We got to them on rotations a lot better in the second half then we did in the first half because they made a lot of shots. They hadn’t made six 3s (in the first half) the last three times we played them.”
Meridian outscored Gulfport 46-27 in the second half, and snapped a seven-game winning streak against the Admirals dating back to 2013. Yarbrough finished with a team-high 14 points for the Wildcats, while Roberts, Powe and Ellis each ended with eight.
Reubon Kelly scored a game-high 22 points and added eight rebounds for Gulfport. Keijuan Johnson had 11 points and six rebounds, and Nate Hudson put up eight points, 12 boards, four blocks and four assists. The Admirals also hit seven 3-pointers, making six in the first half.
“It’s a game of makes and misses on every level,” Norman said. “When you make them you look good, and when you miss them you don’t, and the kids wanted to shoot it, they were shooting them, we just didn’t make them today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.