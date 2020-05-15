The 2019 high school football season got off to a thrilling start in the Queen City last August.
Meridian and Northeast Lauderdale, two schools in different classes but less than 9 miles apart, were slated to square off for the first time in 11 years in a Week 1 matchup that involved more than just a long time since the two squads last played each other.
Leading the Wildcats into their season opener was first-year head coach John Douglass, a Meridian alumnus who said the position was his dream job. Prior to being hired, he served as head coach at Northeast for one season, with Glen Sanders serving as his defensive coordinator.
After Douglass’ departure from the Trojans, Sanders became their next head coach.
“It really is mixed emotions because it’s this feeling of, I’m the head coach of Meridian High School, and it’s something I’ve thought about a lot, and I’m going to get to finally do it,” Douglass said the day before the game. “But at the same time there’ll be a lot of people on the other side of the field that I care a lot about, that are passionate about this game and have worked really hard.”
With the contest pitting the two coaches, and good friends, on opposite sides of the field, the stage was set for an intriguing Friday night.
“I know there’s a lot of hype because of us and Meridian, and it’s going to be a great atmosphere as far as the fans are concerned,” Sanders said beforehand. “Our job is to go out and compete.”
On a typical hot and humid August evening in East Mississippi, on Northeast’s home turf, the two teams kicked off.
The Trojans had almost complete control of the game in the first half, taking an 18-0 lead into the break. Running back Jaheim Smith had two rushing touchdowns before hauling in a 67-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chris Hardy. Northeast had 118 rushing yards in the opening 24 minutes, while Meridian earned just 90 offensive yards and only reached as far as the 19-yard line when a third-down pass was intercepted.
Sanders said after the game that his squad knew what their opponents were going to do and could keep up with them, as they were energetic and physically healthy.
Douglass said he instructed his team at halftime to just work on improving, and let the result play out.
“I said, ‘Don’t worry about the score. Come out and try to be a better football team. Let’s see how good we are tonight, and maybe we’ll have enough to win tonight,’” he said.
That mentality appeared to work, as Wildcat receiver Martavius Earl caught a screen pass from Vaughn and ran for a 35-yard touchdown with less than five minutes left in the third quarter. The Trojans answered by moving the ball down to the opposing 5-yard line but were stopped short on third down. They then missed a 19-yard field goal to stretch their lead back out again, which Meridian answered by driving 80 yards on nine plays and scoring a 2-yard touchdown to make it a four-point game as the fourth quarter got underway.
The score didn’t budge for the majority of the final frame as both defenses held strong. Then, with a little more than two minutes to play, Daniel Hill put Meridian ahead for the first time in the contest with a 45-yard touchdown on the ground.
Northeast tried to win the game with its two-minute offense but failed to convert a 4th-and-20 from its own 49 as Meridian finished off its second-half shutout and remarkable comeback for a 22-18 victory, handing Douglass his first win as the Wildcats’ head coach.
Meridian collected 215 yards of offense in the second half on Northeast, which couldn’t keep up with the Wildcats as players fatigued and suffered injuries. After the battle, Douglass and Sanders met at midfield and embraced, and Trojans star running back Michael McClinton wove through a sea of blue jerseys to find Douglass — his former coach — and hugged him as well.
“(Sanders) knows how I feel about him, all those kids know how I feel about them and I hope they win every football game from here on out,” Douglass said after the victory.
Meridian won just one game after that and finished the season 2-10, while Northeast also managed just a pair of victories and ended the year 2-9. Douglass and Sanders have since reunited, as Sanders will now serve as offensive coordinator on Douglass’ staff at Meridian.
