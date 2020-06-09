It was only supposed to be one of Newton County’s final tune-up games before divisional play began.
It ended up being the final game of the 2020 fast-pitch season.
After being tied 2-2 against West Harrison during the Enterprise spring break tournament in March, Newton County put together an eight-run bottom of the fourth to jump ahead 10-2. Although West Harrison tacked on three more runs, the Lady Cougars got a win in their last game of the tournament, and they hoped the positive momentum would carry over against MHSAA Region 5-4A competition.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement and eventual cancelation of the rest of the 2020 season, making that 10-5 win against the Lady Hurricanes the one that capped off a shortened spring season.
“You want to win that last game, and when I spoke to the seniors (a while back), that’s what I told them, that they won the last game,” Newton County head coach Justin Chaney said. “We didn’t play well earlier that weekend, and against West Harrison, we kind of strung it all together. I thought we hit our stride in that game, especially with district play coming up, so I was happy.”
Seniors Katelyn Gipson, Alex Weir, Lizzy Hollingsworth and Lorren Ivey were part of the 2019 team that won the Class 4A state championship, and the coronavirus robbed them of the opportunity to try and repeat as champions.
“It was really upsetting,” Gipson said. “We felt like we were going to have a pretty good season this year, but we all tried to stay as positive about it as possible.”
While the West Harrison win was only a regular-season game, Gipson said there is some satisfaction in leaving the high school field for the final time as winners.
“It means a lot knowing that we won that last game,” Gipson said. “It gives me a feeling of satisfaction knowing that the very last game I played as a Lady Cougar was a win.”
Chaney said he was proud of the way his seniors took the disappointment of a canceled season in stride.
“They handled it really well,” Chaney said. “I think it goes back to what their character is like. There are a bunch of what-ifs when a season gets canceled, but they won their last game, and that’s what we always preach. They’ll do a lot better things in life because they’re well-equipped for life.”
Knowing they won a state championship in 2019, their last full season of fast-pitch, helped ease the disappointment a little bit, Gipson said.
“It makes that state championship so much more meaningful now because it was my last fast-pitch season as a Lady Cougar,” Gipson said.
This year’s seniors were a special group, Chaney said, and they were a key part of the success the program has seen the last few years.
“They’re very hard-nosed and very competitive,” Chaney said. “Each one of them brought a different dynamic to the table. I’m going to miss them. I’ve watched them grow up from seventh graders to becoming young seniors, and that’s what coaching is all about.”
Now that summer workouts have begun, Chaney said he’s gained an extra appreciation for some of the more mundane aspects of softball after being away from the game for an unexpected number of months.
“It’s been refreshing,” Chaney said. “We always complain about the grind during the season, but it makes you appreciate being on the field. As coaches, we just like being around young athletes. It’s what we do as a calling, and I’ve kind of gotten refreshed again.”
