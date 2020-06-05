The West Lauderdale girls soccer team was a state championship contender before the season even began.
A successful program, helped along by head coach Alex George and assistant coach Sonja Rowell, had netted the Lady Knights three MHSAA Class 4A titles in four years, and as their 2019-20 campaign got underway, another trip to the championship seemed inevitable.
After securing a 19-1-3 regular-season record that saw its only loss come against 6A Gulfport, 1-0, West Lauderdale raced past its opponents in the 4A playoffs, beating Raymond 11-0, Mooreville 4-1 and Newton County 4-0 to book a spot in its fifth-consecutive state title game and third straight against Florence.
The Lady Eagles entered the championship match on a 12-game winning streak and hadn’t allowed a goal in eight consecutive contests. They had also won the 2018 title against the Lady Knights 3-0.
On a warm and sunny Saturday afternoon at Brandon High School, the 2020 Class 4A girls soccer state championship got off to an unusual start. Before the 10-minute mark had passed, West Lauderdale senior Lucy Green’s cross into the box was deflected by a Florence defender trying to clear the attempt, but the deflection landed in the net for an own goal to give the Lady Knights the early lead.
George said after the game he wanted his squad to score in the first 10 minutes and while it came a bit differently than he wanted, they accomplished that objective.
West Lauderdale didn’t stop there, however, as freshman Bailee Fairley tallied a goal two minutes later before senior Anna Aviles and junior Alice William each collected goals to build a 4-0 advantage 22 minutes in. Fairley then stole a pass and converted on an open look at net for her second goal of the day with less than 10 minutes left in the first half as the Lady Knights took a 5-0 lead into halftime.
“You’ve got to find a way to score that first goal,” George said after the game. “That happened, and we just kept our foot on the gas, and we kept making plays, and I think it spoke for itself."
The scoring stopped in the second half as neither team allowed goals. With the newly instituted mercy rule, West Lauderdale needed only two more tallies after the 50th minute but were kept out of the net. The Lady Knights finished with 13 of 17 shots on goal.
“We were getting at it so hard in the first half,” George said. “I was hoping we would maintain the same intensity, but sometimes it’s hard when you’re up like that. But we did what we had to do.”
Senior goalkeeper Kristin Hayes made six saves for West Lauderdale, including a full-stretch vertical save in the first half.
The 5-0 victory handed the Lady Knights back-to-back state championships, their fourth in five years and second straight over Florence.
“It’s surreal right now. It’s an awesome feeling,” George said afterward. “These girls stepped up today. I’m so proud of them. We’re going to enjoy it, sit back and relish in the moment because these aren’t easy to come by, and these girls have put in a lot of hard work.”
