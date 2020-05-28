Neshoba Central was used to the pressure.
Having won seven slow-pitch softball state titles in a row, the Lady Rockets were again in the championship series last October in Madison, this time facing Wayne County.
After a 10-2, Game 1 victory, Neshoba Central was ahead 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth of Game 2. A win meant a sweep for the Lady Rockets in the MHSAA Class II state title series, but the Lady War Eagles decided to rally with two outs in the bottom of the fifth.
When the Lady Rockets finally got the third out, they had watched their lead evaporate into a 5-5 tie heading into the top of the sixth inning. Suddenly, Wayne County had the momentum, and a series that looked to be a breeze for Neshoba Central was suddenly a bit dicey.
Instead of panicking, the Lady Rockets got to work. Jayda Ben singled with two outs, and a single by Reese Page moved Ben to second — and Ben then came around to score on an error in the Wayne County outfield, giving Neshoba Central a 6-5 lead. From there, Lady Rockets pitcher Elleigh Willis got the final six outs to secure the one-run win and an eighth-straight state title in slow-pitch.
“That’s the type of kids we had,” Neshoba Central softball coach Trae Embry said. “They were very resilient and competitive. One great thing about them is they were tested. We had gone to three games in the round before (against Newton County) and never hit the panic button, and it was very big to bounce back like that.”
The players were able to stay calm, Willis said, because of their experience on the big stage.
"We've been there before, and we love intense games that challenge us," Willis said. "It prepared us for that moment. We were ready."
The win also capped off a strong season for Willis on the mound as the junior’s strong performance on the mound all season helped Neshoba Central to a 33-4 record on the season. In a sport where the focal point is offense, Embry said Willis was invaluable for the Lady Rockets in capturing that eighth slow-pitch title in a row.
“I think Elleigh was probably our MVP because without her, I really don’t know if we get that far,” Embry said. “She kept us in so many games. Everywhere you go the umpiring is different, and she was always able to adjust. She was also undefeated as a fast-pitch pitcher this spring, so that tells you a little bit about her.”
Willis said she treasures such high praise from Embry.
"It definitely means a lot to me coming from the best high school coach out there," Willis said. "It's bittersweet knowing this was his last year coaching Neshoba Central softball."
In hindsight, the championship ended up being even more special than it was at the time. Following the slow-pitch season, the MHSAA decided to do away with the sport. This past February, Embry was hired by Hinds Community College as its new softball coach, and the spring fast-pitch season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It ended up not only being the last slow-pitch championship for the school, but Embry’s last championship as well. He won seven fast-pitch championships in addition to the eight slow-pitch titles while at Neshoba Central.
“That last championship is special,” Embry said. “All of them are. Any player that contributed to our championships are special.”
Now that she's had time to reflect on everything, Willis said last fall's championship is even more special in light of everything that happened since then.
"Both his news and COVID-19 were unexpected," Willis said. "I was in my feelings after he broke the news to us. I couldn't seem to wrap my head around the fact that he would not be on the field with us next year. On top of that, due to COVID-19, our fast-pitch season was canceled before we could go ring chasing and go on one last run with Coach Embry to win the eighth title. We didn't even get to play at our own field. (We didn't know) that slow-pitch would be our last championship with him, but looking back, I'm so happy we could get that win to send him off as a champion. We will definitely miss him."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.