The Meridian girls basketball team had to remain confident.
After a dominant win against Terry in the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs — the Lady Wildcats had a first-round bye — Meridian traveled to Biloxi to take on Brandon on Feb. 29 with a trip to the Final Four on the line. The Lady Wildcats were eliminated in the third round of the 2018-19 school year, so this wasn’t just about getting to play at the Mississippi Coliseum. It was the next step for a program hungry for a state title.
“We were confident,” Meridian girls basketball coach Deneshia Faulkner said. “My kids had pretty much taken over by that point, and everyone was pretty comfortable. The only thing I was worried about was when you get to the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, there’s a lot of pressure that comes with that. I was eager to see how they would respond to that. Leading up to the game, I didn’t see a change or anything that was alarming.”
At first, offense was difficult to come by in the game. Meridian led just 10-9 going into the second quarter but built up a 28-17 lead at the half. The Lady Bulldogs, meanwhile, were unable to keep pace once the Lady Wildcats found their offensive rhythm, mostly due to Meridian’s defensive intensity.
“I actually just watched film of that game (on Sunday), and I kept watching our defense, and we played a really good defensive game,” Faulkner said. “We were very fast-paced and pushed the ball very well. I counted 17 offensive possessions we had in the first quarter alone.”
Senior Ti’Ian Boler, who graduated from Meridian last month, said the execution on defense was a carryover from practice leading up to the game.
“On the defensive end, our main goal was execution,” Boler explained. “We felt like the offense would take care of itself with our fast breaks. We tried to make them uncomfortable. We pressured them the whole game basically.”
After extending its lead to 41-24 going into the final period, Meridian limited the Lady Bulldogs to just three field goals in the fourth quarter, one of which came with one second remaining in regulation. After toughing out a slow offensive start, the Lady Wildcats were rewarded for their patience as they won 58-31 to advance to the Class 6A semifinals.
“We were a little frustrated that our shots weren’t going in at first,” Boler said. “If our shots aren’t falling, our defense is the main thing.”
Against Clinton in the semifinal round, Meridian dropped a 63-51 contest, and Faulkner said the Lady Wildcats didn’t have the kind of defensive performance they needed against the Lady Arrows like they did against Brandon.
“Even though we had some struggles on the offensive end, that loss was a direct result of our defense,” Faulkner said. “We were an extremely good defensive team this past year; ironically, that game we didn’t play a good defensive game. We’ll use that as a driving force next season. There are going to be games that our shots aren’t falling, and with that one game, our defense didn’t fit the standard we had set, and it cost us.”
Still, advancing to the Final Four when the Lady Wildcats were 7-22 just three seasons prior is a big accomplishment, Boler said.
“It gives the program a boost,” Boler said. “Beating (Brandon) gave us that extra step, but we still have some more work to get there (winning a state title).”
