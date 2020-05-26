The Meridian boys basketball team powered their way through the 2018-19 regular season and the playoffs, only to lose to Starkville in MHSAA Class 6A state championship.
So in their early-season matchup with the Yellowjackets the following year, the Wildcats were looking for revenge.
Meridian hosted Starkville in just its second game of last season, armed with many of the same players who felt the crushing blow of falling one game shy of a title. After the Lady Wildcats crushed their opponent — as they often did last season — by 47 points in the matinee, the boys squad took the floor.
The defending champion had the edge early. Starkville built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and led 22-11 heading into the second, but Meridian started creeping back to make it a four-point game by intermission. The Wildcats then tied the contest at 34 thanks to a shot by KeEdrick Armstead, whose putback a few minutes later gave his team their first lead since the opening minutes.
The two squads then battled back and forth through the final quarter. The Yellowjackets hit a 3-pointer with less than two minutes to play to go up by one at 50-49 before Kyler Yarbrough’s catch-and-shoot 3 from the top of the key swung the advantage back to Meridian. The clutch shot came with less than a minute and a half to play, through which the Wildcats stayed staunch on defense and hit several free throws to seal a 55-51 victory and avenge the 6A championship loss.
“Kyler is a man of his word,” Meridian head coach Ron Norman said after the game. “He texted me last night, said, ‘Coach we got you,’ and I trusted him. He didn’t shoot it well all night, but it’s not how many you make, it’s when you make them, and he came through big.”
Yarbrough’s 3-pointer was one of three he hit on the night, ending with a team-high 13 points. Azerious Ellis and Makeem Roberts each added 12 points.
“I don’t care about how many shots or how many free throws we missed,” Norman said. “Did we make enough plays to win, and we did.”
The loss for Starkville was the first of just two it suffered all season, going on to win back-to-back 6A titles. Meridian finished the year 23-6 and lost in the second round of the 6A tournament.
