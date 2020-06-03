JT Vance was already headed toward a memorable performance before the blood started running.
In an early MHSAA Region 6-2A clash between host Union and Newton, Vance was hitting his shots in the opening minutes and scored 15 of his squad’s 23 first-quarter points — including back-to-back 3-pointers to start the contest — as the Yellowjackets took a one-point advantage into the second quarter.
Vance converted a 3-point play to begin the second frame but stayed quiet for the rest of the first half as teammates Kenyon Clay and EJ Campbell kept the game close. With less than two minutes to play before halftime, Vance was among several Union and Newton players involved in a physical struggle for a ball under the basket off a missed shot. When the whistle was blown, Vance came up holding his nose, which had inadvertently taken contact by an unknown elbow and formed a cut. His No. 20 jersey was left bloodied as he left the court to get patched up.
Coming out of the break where the Tigers lead 40-37, the Yellowjackets returned to the court with their full squad, including Vance, who had his nose taped and his jersey replaced with a No. 21 uniform. He tallied Union’s first four points of the third quarter to surpass 20 for the contest and collected eight in the frame while Newton clung to a 54-52 advantage heading into the fourth.
“I just knew I had to get back with my team because I knew we all had to be together to get a win like this,” Vance said. “We all fight through adversity because nobody ever believes in us, and we always believe in ourselves.”
Back in full form, he then dropped nine points, including seven straight, on a 16-0 run for Union to pull ahead by 10 midway through the final frame. A 3-point play, his third of the night, gave him a game-high 33 as the Yellowjackets defeated the Tigers 70-61.
“JT is our best player, and he proved it tonight,” Union head coach John Alan Darnell said after the game. “Heart of a champion. He played hard, and we couldn’t have done it without him.”
Union finished its district play with a 4-5 mark, ending the season with a 20-8 overall record and a first-round exit at the Class 2A state tournament. Vance completed his senior campaign with an average of 22 points and eight rebounds per game.
