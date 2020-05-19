Many in the crowd of Bailey Stadium looked around in puzzlement when a snap infraction was called against East Central on the opening drive of overtime in its MACJC South battle with Hinds Community College in Week 8.
Different from a false start, the rarely flagged penalty is whistled when the center moves the football from its marked spot on the field before the snap. Those looks of confusion soon turned to groans of frustration when the penalty moved the Warriors back 5 yards. With the addition of a sack to move them even farther from the first-down marker, the team failed to move the chains and were forced to punt, setting up a game-winning field goal by the Eagles.
For most of the contest, the Warrior defense kept them in the game while the offense managed to stay ahead of Hinds, ranked No. 6 in the nation at the time. The Eagles scored on their first two possessions of the evening to lead 13-6, signaling a possible runaway victory, but East Central adjusted and held them scoreless for 33 minutes after their second score. Part of their performance included two interceptions, a strip-sack and holding Hinds quarterback Elijah Walker to 3 of 7 passing on third down.
With the Eagles threatening again late in the second quarter, Trenton Ladner picked off a tipped pass from Walker and returned the ball into opposing territory. From there, the Warrior offense put together a drive in the final 1:17 of the first half and scored when Holman Edwards found Jaylen Zachery in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown on third-and-goal.
They failed to tie the game when the extra point missed, but made up for it to open the third quarter when they scored a go-ahead touchdown on a 9-yard rush by JD Martin on third and 8 and converted the two-point conversion to lead 20-13.
Neither squad could muster any points for the remainder of the third frame and through most of the final quarter as both defenses refused to give in, this despite Martin’s 96-yard second half on the ground and 150 overall. East Central’s run game was able to move the offense 53 yards on a late fourth-quarter drive and tick five minutes off the clock, but the drive was stopped at the 38-yard line. Out of field goal range and opting to pin Hinds back, the Warriors punted, but the kick landed in the end zone for a touchback.
Then, with 1:04 left in regulation, Walker and the Eagles’ passing game flew 80 yards on just six plays, never facing a third down, and scored on a 26-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds left. The extra point evened the contest and sent it into overtime.
East Central started the extra period with the ball but with the snap infraction and sack went backward and punted. Like it did on its previous drive to tie the game, Hinds fluidly and swiftly moved down the field to the 2, where a 19-yard field goal ended the battle.
After the game, Warrior head coach Ken Karcher put it simply, “That’s the game of football. When two good football teams play, someone’s going to lose the game.”
He later said, “It’s a microcosm of life. You’re going to have moments in your life, and you’re going to have moments where you feel yucky, and that’s what they probably feel in the locker room right now. But the sun will come up tomorrow, and we’ll learn from the mistakes we made, and we’ll get ready for Jones.”
East Central lost to No. 10 Jones the next week to finish its season 4-5, missing out on the playoffs. The Warriors did, however, score a big upset win in Week 6 over Copiah-Lincoln, which was ranked No. 15 heading into the contest.
