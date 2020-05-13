Nov. 1, 2019, was technically the date the Russell Christian Academy football team won its third state championship in a row.
For Warriors head coach Andy Braddock, though, the championship wasn’t really won on that day but was won every day the players showed up for summer workouts.
RCA defeated Tabernacle Christian 39-8 in the Alabama Christian Education Association eight-man state championship Nov. 1 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in a dominant performance by the Warriors. Not only did the offense put up points, but RCA’s defense controlled the game despite not being at 100%.
“We had some injuries going into that game,” Braddock recalled. “We lost our No. 1 defensive player in Aaron Brinson, and he was leading the team in tackles — way more than anyone else. That team always played with heart, and there’s something special with how everyone just stepped up (in Brinson’s absence). They played with intensity, and they were hitting on all cylinders that night. It was just a good night. Everyone became a leader. It was awesome.”
Senior receiver Caleb Taylor scored four of RCA’s touchdowns and had an interception on defense to earn the game’s Most Valuable Player award. His younger brother, Micah Taylor, threw all six of the Warriors’ touchdown passes in that game.
Caleb Taylor graduates from RCA this month and said he’s grateful to have made the memories he did his senior year, especially since his younger brother was able to pass to him all season. In RCA’s first championship game, Caleb’s older brother, Drew Taylor, was the quarterback.
“It was pretty cool,” Caleb Taylor said. “Now that we’re done I can look back knowing it won’t happen again. It’s a good memory knowing I caught passes from my older brother and also caught passes from my younger brother.
Braddock recalled the brutal summer workouts he put his team through, but despite the challenging regimen, he said none of the players complained. That carried over into the team’s fall practices, where there was never any drama, whether it was over playing time, touches or wind sprints after practice.
“That team was special,” Braddock said. “I never had a complaint, never had to talk to someone in the locker room about the conditioning they had to do or about two-a-days or an extra hour of practice here or there. We were running close to 50 wind sprints a day, and you never had anyone complain. That was just an awesome group of kids.”
Caleb Taylor said the team’s non-dramatic attitude stemmed from a simple phrase assistant coach David Holifield kept expressing to the players.
“Coach David tells us all the time we don’t want divas, we want dirtbags,” Caleb Taylor said. “We all wanted to be that, and it was kind of fun being dirtbags.”
As he looks forward, Braddock said he’s crossing his fingers that the COVID-19 pandemic will have died down enough for there to be a football season this fall — and if there is, he hopes this year’s team mimics last year’s mindset.
“We had a lot of good senior leadership that led them through that season,” Braddock said. “I pray this team this year can repeat the leadership and attitude we had last year. Going into last year we lost six starters, and that’s tough to replace, but I knew during the first couple of weeks of workouts that these guys were doing all they could do to get everything out of it they could. They weren’t just doing enough to try to get through the workouts.”
