A conference championship that went into double overtime. An ejection off a punch. And two desperation shots made in rural Mississippi that made their way onto national television.
What more could you ask for from a basketball game?
In the MACJC women’s championship between East Mississippi and Jones, the events that transpired made this contest a true battle with no letup until the final buzzer.
The Lady Lions entered the contest on an 18-game winning streak. They dominated conference play during the regular season, going 12-0, but grinded through the first two rounds of the MACJC tournament, not shooting the ball well but emulating head coach Sharon Thompson’s mantra all week: find a way.
And while they were looking to capture their first state title since 1984, the Lady Bobcats were eyeing their fourth straight MACJC championship. They came into the game sporting a 13-1 conference record, ready to spoil their opponent’s stretch of victories in the most important matchup of the season.
“The goal was to get to the championship game, and hopefully we come out with a different tune tomorrow, and we’ve got a chance to play for a state championship on our own floor,” Thompson said after defeating Southwest Mississippi to reach the final. “Like I just told them, if you can’t show up for that, you’re not ready for it.”
EMCC rarely led in the game, having to play from behind for most of the evening. After going down 16-12 through the opening quarter, Topazia Hawkins hit a 3-pointer and made two free throws on consecutive possessions to start the second to give the Lady Lions their last advantage until the final 74 seconds of regulation.
For the third day in a row, East Mississippi struggled from the floor as shots missed and an abundance of turnovers were committed, while Jones had the 3-ball working and drilled four in the second quarter to lead 34-29 at halftime.
The Lady Lions went on an 8-0 run to tie the game 39-39 midway through the third period but couldn’t carry the momentum into taking back the lead as the Lady Bobcats stretched their lead back out to seven in the final frame. EMCC finally got their advantage on a close-range bucket by Ja’Mia Hollings to go up 56-55 with less than two minute to play in regulation before Jones went back ahead on its next possession.
East Mississippi was forced to foul Jones in the final minute of the fourth. Taylor Lattimore was able to keep the game within reach by making 2 of 4 free-throw attempts after getting foul on a 3-point attempt.
Coming out of a timeout, down by three with 1.5 seconds left, Lattimore was inbounded the ball and drilled an unbelievable, off-balanced shot from beyond the 3-point line as time expired to send the championship into overtime.
“It was just like, ‘Oh my God. God is real,’” Lattimore said afterward on the game-tying shot. “That’s all I could think.”
With 2:49 left in the extra period, in a scrum for possession under the basket, EMCC’s Maddie Riley was punched in the nose by Jones’s Daja Woodward. Momentum then swung to the Lady Lions upon Woodward’s ejection as the East Mississippi home crowd, already sent into madness from Lattimore’s game-tying shot, had even more to cheer about.
But if it wasn’t enough for them then, it certainly was after Lattimore once again leveled the score by hitting a 3-pointer with 0.02 seconds to play to extend the contest into double overtime.
“She didn’t shoot it well all night, she hasn’t shot it well the whole tournament, but she’s made some big shots for us,” Thompson said of Lattimore’s bucket. “She came through when we needed her.”
From there, it was all Lady Lions, who found their groove thanks to Tye Metcalf and Hollings, who scored 15 of their squad’s 18 points in the period as EMCC pulled away from Jones to win 87-73 and earn its first state title in 36 years.
“This has been 19 years in the making,” EMCC head coach Sharon Thompson said after the game. “Two things I told the kids was, ‘Keep fighting, don’t give up.’ I’m intense and tough in the way I coach, and our kids this year have done an exceptional job accepting my tough coaching.”
Lattimore finished the contest with a game-high 27 points in 45 minutes on the floor. Hollings grabbed a career-high 27 rebounds and scored 19 points, Metcalf had 18 points and Riley earned a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Video of Lattimore’s two game-tying shots before the fourth quarter and overtime buzzers were featured No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 that night. The Lady Lions’ success ended there and their winning streak halted after 19 games when a week later they fell to Northwest Mississippi 56-53 in the first round of the NJCAA Region 23 tournament, which the Lady Bobcats went on to claim.
