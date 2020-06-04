The Clarkdale boys soccer team was a solid squad with moderate playoff potential going into the postseason.
A 13-8-2 regular-season record with an 8-0 mark in MHSAA Region 5-1/2/3A earned the Bulldogs a district championship and a first-round home playoff game in the Classes 1-3A state tournament.
Their next three contests, however, were nothing short of remarkable as they mercy-ruled Crystal Springs 7-0 in the opening round before edging St. Patrick 2-0 to reach the South State title game for a chance at state championship game berth.
It was in that game, a cold and soggy defensive battle with defending state champion Sacred Heart, that Clarkdale’s fortitude was truly revealed.
Hosting the 14-2-3 Crusaders — whose only two losses came against 4A and 6A teams — the Bulldogs were halted on offense in the first half as a chilly February rain came down onto the grass field. They managed just one shot on goal in the first 40 minutes, which came on an unsuccessful set piece in the 32nd minute.
Fortunately for Clarkdale, senior goalkeeper Kodee Conner and his defensive company were locked in and kept Sacred Heart out of the net, with Conner making three saves to keep it a scoreless contest at halftime.
As the rain let up, opposing territory opened in the second half for the Bulldogs as head coach Luke Smith made the appropriate adjustments. They put four shots on goal but failed to slip on past the Crusaders. A ball that found its way into the Sacred Heart net in the 51st minute was initially met with cheers from the Clarkdale crowd, but the play was soon ruled not a goal as a collision between the goalkeeper, who had possession of the ball, and forward caused the ball to come loose and roll into the net.
“Their nerves calmed down a bit, and they settled into the game after that first half,” Smith said after the game. “We were trying to play a lot over the top; it just wasn’t working, so we switched that up to where we weren’t always going over the top, and I think that opened up the middle for us to where we could move the ball.”
Smith had to again make an adjustment when one of his strikers was handed a red card, via two yellows, for crashing into the opposing goalie in the 60th minute. Smith then moved the majority of his team back and put them on the defensive.
One player down, the Bulldogs still held the Crusaders scoreless for nearly 20 minutes. With less than two minutes left in regulation, a fouled called on Clarkdale in their own box set up Sacred Heart with a penalty kick, which it converted to take a 1-0 lead.
Desperate to equalize, the Bulldogs rushed up the field with everything they had, and were soon given their chance on a penalty kick from a foul called off another collision in the box. Cole Gardener, on Clarkdale’s last chance, directed the PK to the bottom right of the net and scored to even the game a 1-1 and extended the South State title contest into overtime.
The two squads stayed resilient on defense as the minutes ticked by in the extra period. With 2:45 to play in overtime, Sacred Heart moved ahead 2-1 on a goal. Clarkdale again needed to equalize, and nearly did as the ball skipped over the Crusader goalkeeper on a long-range attempt and nearly reached the net before the goalkeeper stretched out to make the save and seal the victory.
“It sucks. There’s really no other way to say it,” Smith said afterward. “We competed, competed, competed, and then they sneak a goal right in there with two minutes left. These guys played 100 minutes with everything they had, and they came away with the loss. Sometimes, the ball just doesn’t go your way.”
Conner finished with 12 saves in his final high school game as the loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Bulldogs and ended their surprising playoff run. The Crusaders went on to capture their second straight state championship by beating St. Andrew’s Episcopal 3-2.
