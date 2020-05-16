The Meridian High School girls basketball team entered the 2019-20 season with high expectations, both in their own eyes and the eyes of their competition.
As one of the favorites in the MHSAA Class 6A field, the Lady Wildcats had a target on their backs from early November onward, yet Meridian still managed to finish with a 29-2 record, their second Region 5-6A title in as many years and a berth in the Class 6A state semifinal round in Jackson.
Because of their strong season, Meridian girls basketball coach Deneshia Faulkner has been named the Premier Preps Presented by East Mississippi Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
“It’s great,” Faulkner said. “I don’t take it so much as a personal accomplishment because I think it’s more of a reflection on the team, the players and the staff as a whole, and I think it’s a great accomplishment for the program.”
The Lady Wildcats were expected to be a 6A contender even before guard Debreasha Powe transferred to MHS from Lamar, and adding her only raised expectations — and a feeling that every team would be gunning for MHS once the season began.
“We tried to take our focus off the fact that we had a target on our backs and tried to focus on getting better as a team,” Faulkner explained. “We had goals, and I made sure we understood that when you work hard to reach your goals, you can’t help but naturally improve, and you’re going to be the team to beat.”
Winning back-to-back regional championships gets lost in the team’s more loftier goals, but Faulkner said it’s proof that the program is on a good trajectory.
“We’re on our way,” Faulkner said. “Winning district is one of our goals every year, but I think the city of Meridian is hungry for a girls state championship. Still, to win district back-to-back is an accomplishment that hasn’t been done in a while, so it’s evidence that we’re heading in the right direction.”
Playing the quarterfinal round in Biloxi and the semifinal round in Jackson was a good experience for the Lady Wildcats even with the bitter loss to Clinton in the semifinals.
“In that moment, of course we were hurt and heartbroken, but it’s definitely going to make us stronger,” Faulkner said. “It was proof of something I said all year, that it takes more than talent to win. … We were really close. In that game, we had some mental breakdown, and I think it was an extremely valuable lesson for my players in that we trained so hard to be physically prepared that sometimes we neglected to train to be mentally prepared.”
Although the team’s offseason plans were interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Faulkner said expectations for the 2020-21 season haven’t changed. The team began doing virtual workouts in late April, and they’ll once again be gunning for a state championship this coming winter.
