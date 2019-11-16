The Mesa family moved from Colombia to the United States many years ago, but haven’t seen much of each other since.
With one member living in California, and another in Florida, they don’t get together as often as they would like. But the Mesas’ patriarch, Alonso, assembled his three daughters in Meridian Saturday to run a half marathon at the eighth-annual Magnolia Marathon.
The youngest daughter, Liz, didn’t run, but still made the trip to Mississippi to watch her sisters Tania and Monica, along with her father and his friend, hold hands as they finished the race.
“That was wonderful,” Alonso said. “We try to do things together in our family. We dance together, cook together. We wanted to run to the finish line, and end together.”
The Magnolia Marathon got off to a chilly start as more than 250 participants braced temperatures in the low 30s. A few hours after the 7 a.m. start, as the sun rose, runners shed their layers.
For the third-straight year, the open course twisted and turned through downtown Meridian and stretched into the northern parts of the city before returning to it start at City Hall. Those running the half marathon followed along the looping course once, while full marathoners did it twice. Several relay teams also competed.
Meridian resident Ryan Gressett had never run a marathon before Saturday, but decided to give the Magnolia Marathon a try. Through nearly the first half of the full race, he was ahead of the pack before slowing down and eventually finishing in third place with a time of 3:11:40.
Gressett said it was a bucket list item, and he may be content with just the one marathon.
“It’s my first marathon, and I’m happy that it was in my hometown, so that was nice, but I don’t know that I’ll be doing a lot more, at least in the near future,” he said. “I wanted to get one knocked out of the way, made it a goal at the beginning of the year, and crossed it off.”
Rachel Temple and Marissa Buchanan were also marathon rookies who teamed up for the relay event. They said they were surprised at the city’s elevation, but loved the route.
“I didn’t know Meridian had so many hills,” Buchanan said, chuckling.
Said Temple: “It was a really good course. We got to go through the Northwood area. It was beautiful to look at all that there and downtown. Beautiful course.”
Volunteers were also present throughout the route, handing out water and snacks, and directing traffic. Eddie Bowles, owner of Heart and Sole Cycle and Fitness, stationed himself across from his shop near mile 10/20 armed with pretzels, orange slices and music.
“It’s been pretty active here. We’ve been jamming. We’ve got the 80s rock going in the back,” he said during the event, as “Love Shack” blared out nearby speakers. “We’ve got pretzels, bananas, oranges, water and a tailwind for the racers as they come through. It’s a nice little pick-me-up until they cross that finish line.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.