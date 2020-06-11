ENTERPRISE — Head coach Justin Sollie had high hopes for the Enterprise tennis team heading into the spring, whether it was the chance at winning their division or sending a player or two to the next level.
The coronavirus shutdowns robbed the Bulldogs of their season, but senior Garrett Galyean still wanted to play tennis beyond high school. The problem was, no matches meant coaches couldn’t scout Galyean, which made the recruitment process a little more tricky.
“Every year I have college coaches reach out about any seniors that they can come watch, and I didn’t have hardly any seniors this year, but I put (Galyean’s) name out there,” Sollie explained. “We played four matches and didn’t get to do anything else, so one of the coaches that originally showed interest said, ‘Make a video for me and send it to me.’”
The two improvised, filming volleys and serves while also playing singles and doubles matches if other people were available to come to the filming sessions. It eventually led to East Central Community College offering Galyean a spot on the team, and Galyean signed with the Warriors Thursday morning.
“Things didn’t work out with that coach, but he was a great guy and actually put me in touch with several other coaches we hadn’t considered,” Sollie said. “After working the emails and phone and sharing that video, things worked out.”
Galyean said after having his senior season cut short, he’s grateful knowing he has another season of tennis ahead of him.
“I’ve enjoyed playing tennis, and I’m grateful for the opportunity they’re giving me to keep playing,” Galyean said.
Although he didn’t pick up the sport until he was a sophomore in high school, Galyean said he’s grateful that a friend kept pestering him to try out for the team.
“One of my friends on the team, Janice Novak, was constantly getting onto me about it,” he said.
Galyean described tennis as a fun pastime and said it was difficult not having a senior season at Enterprise.
“It was a bummer,” he said. “Tennis season was just starting to take off, and then I never got to have it.”
Sending a player to college is a silver lining to a lost season, Sollie said, and he’s grateful the extra work preparing film for Galyean’s recruitment led to him getting an opportunity with ECCC.
“He’s the fourth player I’ve had sign in the last few years, and things were kind of easier to get the other three to play at the next level,” he said. “Knowing the work he’s put in, and knowing that it would have been a lot easier if things hadn’t happened the way they happened, I’m glad to see the work pay off for him.”
Galyean is the son of Shaun and Chastity Galyean.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.