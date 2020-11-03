Kate Brannan and Chloe Litchfield wanted to be teammates beyond high school.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College gave them that chance, and they took it. The Enterprise duo signed letters of intent Tuesday morning to continue their softball careers, and Brannan and Litchfield both said it was too good an opportunity to pass up.
“We’ve dreamed about this for forever,” Brannan said. “It’s what we’ve always wanted.”
Said Litchfield, “It means a lot. Whenever she first got offered we talked about how we really want to play together, because she’s my best friend, and we’ve been through it all together. We’ve grown together and have learned to be the players that we are today.”
Lady Bulldogs coach Jeremy Wilkins said he couldn’t be happier for the two, especially since they’re some of his most dedicated players.
“Chloe and Kate are both extremely hard workers and are good leaders out there,” Wilkins said. “They’re the first ones to get out there and do a drill, and they’re the last ones to leave the field. They’re just good role models and extremely hard workers.”
And as their coach, Wilkins said it’s a special feeling seeing them both get to fulfill their dream of playing softball in college.
“They’ve been involved in this program for six years, and I’ve been with them for five of those I believe,” Wilkins said. “They both have two different skill sets: Chloe’s a catcher who’s really good defensively and hits the ball well, and Kate’s a slapper, an outfielder who runs extremely well and might be one of the fastest players I’ve ever coached, baseball, softball or football.”
Brannan said Mississippi Gulf Coast offered more than just a chance to remain teammates with Litchfield.
“The program has gotten a lot better the past few years, and they were ranked No. 1 last year,” Brannan said. “It’s a good program.”
Litchfield said going to a winner was important to her as well.
“The facilities are really nice, and they’re one of the best teams in the state,” Litchfield said. “I just really want to be on a winning team.”
Litchfield said she’s grateful to know the next two years of her softball career are secured now that the recruiting process has wrapped up.
“It means the world to me,” Litchfield said. “I’ve been working so hard for the past four years to try to play (in college), and I finally got the chance to.”
Now the two can focus on fast-pitch this coming spring, and Brannan admitted it was weird at first not playing slow-pitch this fall. The sport was eliminated by the MHSAA prior to the 2020-21 school year, and Brannan picked up volleyball as a fall sport instead.
“It’s been different, but we got to try another sport, and it was a lot of fun,” Brannan said.
