Enterprise softball players Faith Guy, Haley Stockman and Kaitlynn Stroud signed their letters of intent with local junior colleges Thursday.
Guy, an infielder, signed with East Central Community College; Stockman, an outfielder, signed with Meridian Community College; and Stroud, an infielder, signed with East Mississippi Community College.
“The way that they carry and conduct themselves has really helped our program as far our younger kids, who look up to them and learn what work ethic is and what to do,” Enterprise coach Jeremy Wilkins said. “It says a lot about them, and it’s good for our program to see kids being able to get out there and continue their careers.”
The three players helped guide the Lady Bulldogs to the Class 2A championship game in fast-pitch earlier this year and to the semifinals the previous year. Most recently, they made the second round of the Class I slow-pitch playoffs last month.
Wilkins said Guy and Stroud are prolific contact hitters, while Stockman, who bats leadoff for Enterprise, brings speed and a ability to slap hits into the outfield.
“All three of them are the type of kids who are the first ones down on the field. They’re going to be the first ones in a drill, and they’re going to make sure that drill gets done exactly the way I’ve showed them,” Wilkins said. “They grab those younger girls and make sure they’re doing it correctly. They lead by example.”
