Members of the 2020 Enterprise football team have seen good times and bad.
Two seasons ago, the Bulldogs struggled to a 1-11 record before a breakout season in 2019, in which they finished 11-2 and made it to the third round of the MHSAA Class 2A playoffs. Most of that squad returns this fall, and head coach Kelly Jimmerson said the players are seasoned after having been through two very different seasons in a two-year span.
“They’re a special group,” Jimmerson said. “A lot of them have been playing since the ninth grade, so they’ve been through the struggles, the ups and downs and pretty much everything in between. This is probably one of the hardest-working groups I’ve had. They’re very competitive; you can see that in them. Hopefully our job isn’t done, and we can build off of last year.”
Like any team, Enterprise has had to deal with COVID-19 workout restrictions like limited group sizes, since summer conditioning began in June, but Jimmerson said the players have taken the challenges in stride.
“I think the coaches have probably struggled more than anyone,” Jimmerson said. “The kids have done everything we’ve asked them to do. There are a whole lot of recommendations we’re trying to follow. It is different. This is a pandemic that we haven’t seen in a long time, so everyone is having to adjust, and we’ve tried not to let them get frustrated.”
Offensively, junior quarterback Derryon Gray returns with two seasons of starting under his belt, and senior tailbacks Ridge Kidd and John Campbell return to help lead the Bulldogs’ ground game. Most of the offensive line from a year ago is back as well, and Jimmerson said he’s expecting big things from that group again.
On defense, Jimmerson said most of the returning starters are back as well, though he’s looking to mix it up some on the defensive line so the members of the offensive line don’t have to play two ways as much.
“We lost one guy off of the defense,” Jimmerson said. “We’re going to put some new guys in on the defensive line to give our offensive linemen some rest. Our linebackers and defensive backfield are all returning. It’s pretty much about all of them — no one guy is going to win or lose a game for us.”
With an experienced group, Jimmerson said he hopes the lessons from the last two seasons stick, both in terms of what to do and what not to do.
“They’ve seen the bad and the good, and hopefully they gravitate toward the good,” Jimmerson said. “There should be a lot of experience. Hopefully we won’t make a ton of young mistakes like we have in the past.”
