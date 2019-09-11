Kelly Jimmerson has been running the same plays he always has.
The eighth-year head coach of the Enterprise football team has changed very little about how his players operate on the field. Though only a year removed from a one-win season, the Bulldogs have jumped out to a 3-0 start in 2019.
What has changed, Jimmerson said, is the experience of his team. In 2018, Enterprise took to the field with a young roster, where mostly freshmen and sophomores got their first varsity starts. Unsure of themselves and how to play, they struggled and didn’t perform as well as they could have.
With a full season under their belts, Jimmerson said his team has acclimated to the gridiron.
“They’re a year older, they’re a year bigger, they’re a year stronger,” Jimmerson said. “The kids needed to believe in themselves a little bit, and they did.”
Enterprise opened its season with a 32-21 victory over Richton before defeating Southeast Lauderdale 40-26 the next week. Last Friday, the Bulldogs edged Stringer 24-16.
Jimmerson said the early success is a result of his players buying into the season.
“I’m really not surprised,” he said. “We set this as our goal, to compete every week and play hard every week, and I knew that if we could do those things, if we could change some things and play with better effort and with a better attitude, better focus each day and each week, that we could win.”
Aiding the Bulldogs in their early success is their run game. Against Stringer, they earned nearly 300 yards on the ground and were led by junior running backs John Campbell and Kristian Milsap, who each rushed for over 130 yards. Campbell has 294 running yards on 42 carries and three touchdowns this season, while Milsap has 386 yards on 54 carries and seven touchdowns.
Milsap said preseason workouts got the team in shape and helped build chemistry, and will serve them well in the weeks, and the battles, to come.
“During the summer, it was hell, but we put the work in, and worked together as a team,” Milsap said. “We’ve just got to fight through it, no matter how hot it is. We’ve just got to fight.”
The team chemistry is an attribute that offensive linemen Brandon Buckley said is different from 2018. As one of just two seniors, Buckley last saw a 3-0 start his freshman year, where Enterprise finished 6-5 and missed the playoffs after going 2-3 against divisional competition. He said the victories show that the Bulldogs can contend with anybody and will compete until the final whistle.
“We’re actually more of a team this year, look at each other like a group of brothers. We’re not always fighting with each other,” Buckley said. “We hold each other more accountable than we did last year. That makes everybody want to play better than they did the day before.”
Like Milsap, Buckley said the squad has put in the effort to perform well in games, but added that the real challenge is waiting for them in Region 5-2A.
“I wouldn’t say (the hard work) has paid off yet,” he said. “We don’t have a district win yet, but we’re still doing a lot better as a team.”
Among Enterprise’s district opponents, Taylorsville won its first 15 games before falling in the 2A state championship last year and is 3-0 this season. Bay Springs went 11-4 in 2018 and reached the 2A state semifinals, and is also 3-0 this year. The Bulldogs will play them in Weeks 9 and 10 and will take on 3-0 Mize in Week 8.
Despite the tough competition ahead, Jimmerson said he is focused on getting to 4-0.
“This week’s Enterprise-Lincoln; we’re going to worry about them. We’re not going to worry about Clarkdale next week or anybody past that,” he said. “We play to a certain standard every week, and that standard is to play our very best regardless of who we play.”
The Bulldogs take on the Yellowjackets (1-2) on the road Friday.
