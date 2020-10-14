After a two-week quarantine, Enterprise picked up where it left off with a 38-0 win against Mize last Thursday for homecoming.
Following the Bulldogs’ 42-13 win at Clarkdale Sept. 18, the football team underwent mandatory quarantine due to the school’s COVID-19 protocols and weren’t able to practice or play until last week. Luckily for Enterprise, Mize began the Bulldogs’ Region 5-2A slate of games, and the only game lost was its Oct. 2 contest at North Forest since Enterprise was scheduled to have a bye the week of Sept. 25.
Enterprise head coach Kelly Jimmerson said the re-acclimation period for the team was rocky at first, but they still managed to get into playing shape by the time Thursday rolled around.
“The players did an excellent job,” Jimmerson said. “Monday and Tuesday were kind of rough, and you could tell they were trying to get back in a rhythm. When you shut down for two weeks, it’s almost like it is when the season’s over. We turned the corner on Wednesday, and the kids played really well Thursday.”
Jimmerson and the other coaches told the players to try and stay active as best they could, if healthy, while staying home.
“We tried to send them stuff to do,” Jimmerson said. “They know the workouts, and they took some equipment home to stay in shape.”
Enterprise features a veteran roster made up mostly of returning starters from 2019, and fortunately for the Bulldogs, and that experience helps when you lose two weeks of practices.
“We missed all of spring, and summer was limited early on, so you really had to hit your stride at the end of July or first of August,” Jimmerson said. “If you have a young team, there’s a ton you’re not getting to (under that scenario). We have 14 or 15 seniors, and they’ve seen a lot, so you’d be surprised how much they retain info.”
Seeing other teams in Mississippi lose two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols makes it seem inevitable every team will deal with it at some point, and Jimmerson hopes this was the only instance they’re forced to shut down this fall.
“I think it gets us all at some point,” Jimmerson said. “You’re very fortunate if it doesn’t. Bay Springs is in (COVID-19 protocols) again, so it can happen twice. There’s so much uncertainty, and that’s the frustrating part about this year, because you never know when it’s going to happen. When you try to prepare and do things and then have the plug pulled on you, it’s disheartening.”
The Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0) face their biggest test yet when they host Taylorsville (4-1, 1-0) Friday.
“Obviously, they have probably one of the best quarterbacks in the state (Tulane commit Ty Keyes),” Jimmerson said. “They have several explosive players on offense, and some people don’t credit their run game enough. They have two good backs who can move the football, and defensively, they get after it. They’ll be a well-coached team, obviously, and the kids respond well to their coaching.
“It’ll be a tough test. They’re No. 1 in 2A for a reason, but I like our team and our chances. Who knows, we may see them again in the playoffs, so this may be a two-game series before it’s over with.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Enterprise.
