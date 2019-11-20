For the second time in three weeks, Enterprise is set to host another postseason football game.
The Bulldogs (11-1) edged Lake 18-12 on Nov. 8 in front of their home crowd before capturing a 6-0 victory at Wesson last Friday to advance to the quarterfinal round of the MHSAA Class 2A playoffs. Enterprise will now host defending 2A state champion Scott Central (10-2) with a trip to the semifinal round on the line.
Enterprise head football coach Kelly Jimmerson said hosting home playoff games isn’t just big for the school, it’s big for the entire Enterprise community.
“The excitement of having a winning football team for people to come watch is exciting for everyone, and the fans get to come out and show support for the boys,” Jimmerson said. “It means a whole lot. If you show up on Friday, it should be a great atmosphere.”
Each week the stakes have risen, and the Bulldogs have managed to close out two close games against Lake and Wesson where a play or two the other way could have meant the end of Enterprise’s playoff run.
“Hopefully it goes back to the way we practice,” Jimmerson said. “The goal is to make more plays than the other team, and we’ve been fortunate with that (so far).”
At Wesson, the Bulldogs faced a strong passing attack, as the Cobras put up 168 yards through the air, but Enterprise limited Wesson to 3 of 10 on third down and 1-for-3 on fourth down to keep the Cobras out of the end zone. The Bulldogs’ defense also held Wesson to just 20 yards rushing on 14 attempts.
“They threw it a whole lot, but we did our job up front to make them not run the ball,” Jimmerson said. “We did well enough to keep them from trying to run, because if they had success doing that, they would have kept doing it.”
Enterprise, meanwhile, was led in rushing by Ridge Kidd with 73 yards on nine attempts. Jake Williams added 64 yards on 15 rushes, and John Campbell rushed 13 times for 57 yards. Quarterback Derryon Gray had 12 yards on seven carries and also hit Blake Wilkins on a 20-yard touchdown pass for the only score of the game.
“Our offensive line struggled last week, and our backs got some tough yards,” Jimmerson explained. “Our offensive line has played well all year, and last week we probably had our worst game up front, and our backs came through and created some yards after contact. That’s the way it’s been all year: Someone has always stepped to the front and gotten the job done.”
While there is added pressure in the playoffs, Jimmerson said he tries to keep practices as similar as possible to how they were during the regular season.
“We try to prepare the same each week, and that goes all the way back to fall camp: prepare each week like we’re playing the state champions — and this week is the defending state champions,” Jimmerson said. “You don’t want to change a lot and put pressure on the kids, so hopefully the preparation should be the same.”
Scott Central will bring a big, fast, physical squad to Enterprise Friday, and Jimmerson said he’s expecting the third-round playoff matchup to live up to the hype.
“They’ll come off the football and try to bloody your nose,” Jimmerson said. “It will be a physical football game, and it will be a good football game. Someone will have to make enough plays to win it, and nothing is going to be easy for us or them.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Enterprise.
