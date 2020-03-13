ENTERPRISE — Jeremy Wilkins said his Enterprise softball team is still working out the kinks.
The Lady Bulldogs, who went 27-5 and reached the MHSAA Class 2A fast pitch title game last season, are trying to replace half a dozen starters.
At the Enterprise Spring Break Tournament Friday, the work that needs to be done was realized as the Lady Bulldogs gave up 15 runs — more than they allowed all last year — and earned just one hit off a commanding pitching performance from Jolie Hays of Northwest Rankin, which mercy-ruled Enterprise 15-0 in five innings.
Hays threw all five innings, striking out four batters and walking two.
“She just lived on the outside corner and changed speeds, and when she needed to she threw rising balls, and we chased it,” Wilkins said. “She was just in the strike zone all day.”
At the plate, the Lady Cougars picked up 11 of their 15 hits and 13 of their runs with two outs, fueled especially by a two-out, seven-run rally in the fourth.
After a scoreless first inning, a sacrifice fly by Northwest Rankin leadoff batter Madalyn Smith with one out in the top of the second scored Brooke Smith, then Molly Johnson reached first base on an error which sent home Chloe Miller.
Anna Kline Boyles opened the third with a double, and after the Lady Cougars’ next two batters flew out and grounded out, Sydney Phillips was hit by a pitch, putting two runners on base with two outs. Hays’ single then scored both Boyles and Phillips to give Northwest Rankin (6-3) a 4-0 advantage.
Then came the fourth inning, when after getting two quick outs on ground balls, the Lady Bulldogs gave up seven runs off seven hits and three errors. Phillips, Hays and Brooke Smith tallied bases-loaded, RBI-singles on three consecutive at-bats, and Madalyn Smith drove home two runners on her base hit to put the Lady Cougars up 11-0.
Northwest Rankin added four more runs in the fifth off six hits, with two runs and three hits coming with two outs.
“We couldn’t make a play with two outs, and they capitalized,” Wilkins said. “I don’t know how many hits they had with two outs, but I think over three quarters of their runs came with two outs. They got some really key hits, and we didn’t make a play here or there, and it got away from us.”
Kate Brannan tallied the only hit for Enterprise (6-2) in the fifth. She reached first base on a bunt to lead off the inning and was later caught trying to steal second. She was one of five total baserunners for the Lady Bulldogs as the other four came via two walks and two batters who were hit by pitches. Anna Claire Brewer was the only baserunner to reach past second base when she walked, stole second and made it to third on a sacrifice fly. A groundout on the next at-bat was the third out of the inning, however.
All starting nine for Northwest Rankin registered a hit, while none earned more than two. Brooke Smith finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, Hays ended 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run and Phillips went 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs. Madalyn Smith added three RBIs off 2-for-4 batting.
“We replaced six starters, so we’re just trying to get better each and every game,” Wilkins said. “We threw strikes, they just hit it, so we’re going to keep working.”
Enterprise is scheduled to play D’Iberville and Morton Saturday in day two of its hosted tournament. An MHSAA meeting took place Friday afternoon amid the spread of COVID-19, and a decision on the future of Mississippi public high school sports is expected soon. The Lady Bulldogs and Lady Cougars did not meet for postgame high-fives at the conclusion of their game.
