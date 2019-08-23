The bad news is Enterprise will only field three seniors this fall. The good news is it’s still a group that saw a lot of playing time in 2018.
“We have a lot of experience coming back from last year on both sides of the ball, a lot of juniors and sophomores,” Bulldogs head coach Kelly Jimmerson said.
Jimmerson is hoping that experience will pay off, even if it isn’t in the form of a bunch of 12th graders. It’s a double-edged sword having a starting group made up of primarily sophomores and juniors, because while you’ll get them back for at least one more season, it’s difficult to replicate the expected maturity of seniors.
“Obviously, if you have more seniors, they should have played over four years, so the more you have, the more leadership and experience you have,” Jimmerson said. “They’re also more mature kids. I’m not saying juniors or sophomores can’t lead, but when you’re a senior, you start understanding a little bit better.”
Still, Jimmerson believes in his starters, who saw plenty of action as freshmen and sophomores last fall. Enterprise won just one game a year ago, but Jimmerson credited the players for sticking with the team despite the tough season.
“They took some losses last year, and they hung in there,” Jimmerson said. “They didn’t quit and walk the halls, they came back. They have a great attitude and a good look in their eyes. I’m happy with where we’re at now. We still have a long way to go, but I’m expecting good things out of them.”
Seniors Garrett Galyean, Caleb Pritchett and Brandon Buckley are the three-person group of 12th graders who will hopefully provide that maturity and leadership.
“They’ve stuck through the good times and the bad, and hopefully they’ve gotten better,” Jimmerson said. “One of them (Buckley) will be a leader on the offensive line, and the other two are going to play.”
Offensively, Derryon Gray returns after starting nine games as a freshman last season, and junior Kristian Millsap will line up at fullback. Ridge Kidd returns as a two-year starter at wing, and Buckley will be the lone senior on the Bulldogs’ offensive line.
“Obviously, we’re leaning on all 11, but those guys we hope will help lead us in the right direction,” Jimmerson said.
On defense, juniors Jonathan Thomas and Artez Lamar both return as starting defensive ends. Kidd will play at safety, and Jakyran Chapman, a junior, is expected to be a key contributor at corner. Like on offense, Jimmerson said no one player on defense is more important than the other ones.
“All of them are capable of being leaders, of getting guys lined up right, so we look to lean on all 11, as well as the other guys who are going to play but may not start,” Jimmerson said. “We’re looking for all of them to mature and be better this year.”
The Bulldogs compete in Region 5-2A, which lost Clarkdale after realignment put Clarkdale in Class 3A. Mize and Puckett were added to Region 5-2A, which also includes Heidelberg, Bay Springs and Taylorsville.
“It’s probably the toughest division in 2A football,” Jimmerson said. “Taylorsville has played for state the last two years in a row, and Bay Springs did three years ago. The last three years, the South State champion has come out of our division.”
One thing Jimmerson likes to preach is effort, attitude and focus, and all three will be needed this fall if the Bulldogs want to have a successful season, he said.
“As coaches, we can control a lot of things, but those are three things I talk about every day,” Jimmerson said. “They have to bring a great effort, attitude and focus, because a coach can’t control that. We can make them run because they’re not giving a great effort, but at the end of the day it’ll make the kid mad and get into all kinds of craziness.”
If the players consistently do well in those three areas, Jimmerson said they have a chance to have a successful season this fall.
“I expect our kids to compete every week, regardless of the opponent,” Jimmerson said. “We need to play to a standard every week, whether it’s against the best team we play or the worst team we play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.